Sponsored Scoop: BYUtv is bringing Studio C to you LIVE in New York City!

For the first time, BYUtv is bringing Studio C to you LIVE in New York City! Join Studio C (and Saturday Night Live comedian, Kenan Thompson) for a night of laugh-out-loud sketch-comedy that will have you saying sweet butter crumpets in no time! Ticket proceeds go to the Make A Wish Foundation.

With over one billion views on YouTube, more parodies than mismatched socks in your laundry, and appearances on renowned shows like CONAN, Studio C is sure to bring you an unforgettable, unpredictable, and unparalleled night of fun. See you there!