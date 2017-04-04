Sponsored Scoop: Automatic Studios

AUTOMATIC STUDIOS is a technical movie-making program designed for students entering 3rd through 8th grade. Each workshop or camp experience gives kids the opportunity to be part of a creative team and experience working on a real movie set. In our unique movie arts program, students learn the art of movie making through hands-on experience, active collaboration and teamwork. Our students learn Script-writing, Pre-production Planning, On-Set Job Roles, Studio & Location Production Shooting and Editing.

Further focused studies include aspects of film technology such as camera work, lighting and editing, as well as costume and prop design, and acting. Automatic Studios’ mission is to empower children to realize their individual talents and introduce and foster professional and creative skills in the film and television industries. Our students learn important life skills such as navigating teamwork, task and project completion, organization and planning.

Our studio gives the next generation of filmmakers a place and opportunity to create original unique narrative stories and express themselves through the unique world of film. Visit us at out studio in DUMBO, Brooklyn!

AUTOMATIC STUDIOS

http://theautomaticstudios.com

52 Bridge St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

347-875-7290

info@theautomaticstudios.com