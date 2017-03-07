Sponsored Scoop: Apollo Theatre Presents Africa Now!
Africa Forestdance performs traditional and contemporary music from the western to the southern regions of Africa featuring instruments such as bala, mbira, kora, djembe, and shekere. Griots in Concert combine music, song and storytelling in an inspirational and educational show providing a unique musical journey into ancient and contemporary African culture. Presented especially for families with children ages 5 and older as part of Africa Now!