New York Family Camp Fairs The Blackboard Awards New York Baby Show
New York Family Magazine
    • New York Family Magazine

    • Sponsored Scoop: 3rd annual WALK OF HOPE + 5K RUN in Southampton, NY on August 5

    By New York Family

     

    Join Hope for Depression Research Foundation at the 3rd annual WALK OF HOPE + 5K RUN in Southampton, NY on August 5. Help raise funds and awareness in the fight to defeat depression! 100% of all donations go directly to groundbreaking research.

     

    http://events.hopefordepression.org/site/TR?fr_id=1060&pg=entry

    EVENT DETAILS

    Sunday, August 5, 2018

    7:45AM – Check-in and Event-day Registration

    9:00AM – Walk + 5K Run

    The Cultural Center, 25 Pond Lane, Southampton, NY

    Rain or Shine!

     

    Strollers & dogs welcome!

    https://www.facebook.com/events/1424915720945636/

     

    Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

    See More Related Articles