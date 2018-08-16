Sponsored Post: Kids can Sew this Fall at The Fashion Class!

Join The Fashion Class’ sewing courses for children for a one-of-a-kind fashionable experience. Students, ages 6-12 and 13-17 will learn to use a sewing machine to create, design and sew their own clothing. Plus classes end with a free fashion show where ‘future designers’ walk the runway in their creations for parents and friends. The Fashion Class features kid-friendly and safe sewing machines in a bright and fun midtown studio. Instructors, all fashion designer’s themselves, are trained to teach the sewing process in an easily understood fashion. Your child will start sewing during their first class!

Fall 2018 classes begin September 12th for 8-10 weeks. Winter classes will begin in December. registration is ongoing and open now on a first come basis.

Since 2010 The Fashion Class has specialized in fun fashion design and sewing classes for girls and boys. Other fall classes include Fashion Illustration; an art based class where students will learn how to sketch the fashion figure and design clothing, Sew a Stuffed Animal; a hand-sewing class to design and create a stuffed animal and Room Decor; a craft based class focusing on creating decorations in addition to beginner, intermediate and advanced sewing classes for kids.

The Fashion Class is located in the Garment District at 21 West 39th Street, 4th Floor, between 5th and 6th avenues in Manhattan, NY near all Bryant Park and Times Square subways. Fall classes start at $210.

The Fashion Class

21 West 39th Street New York NY 10018

646.329.6663

midtown@thefashionclass.com