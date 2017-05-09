Special Preschool Admissions Panel

Is the preschool admissions process on the horizon for your family? Be sure to mark your calendar for an upcoming panel called Demystifying The Preschool Admissions Process on June 1.

New York City offers parents preschool programs with a wide variety of early childhood educational philosophies. But what do they all mean? What is the difference between Reggio Emilia, Montessori, traditional, play based, and developmental? Also, how should parents successfully tackle the preschool admissions process? To get the answers to these questions (and more) join a panel of directors of Upper East Side preschool programs to learn all the answers.

This event is free and for adults only. It will take place at The Caedmon School (416 East 80th Street), from 6-7:30.

Demystifying The Preschool Admissions Processes is hosted by Smart City Kids, a company which works to improve each family’s chances of acceptance to the school of their choice by providing expert advice, guidance, and emotional support during the admissions process.

The panel will include Matthew Stuart, of The Caedmon School; Mimi Broner, of Merricat’s Castle School; Laura Graham, of Madison Avenue Presbyterian Church Day School; and Cindy Grebow, of Central Synagogue Nursery School. It will be moderated by Erica Papir, of Smart City Kids.

To register to secure your spot for this free event, click HERE!

To learn more about Smart City Kids, visit smartcitykids.com!