Spark Your Imagination at Cirque-tacular’s Snowkus Pocus: Enchant the Spring

Enchant your imagination in a unique tale that displays the magic of the winter season through dazzling cirque, breath taking ballet, and sharp acrobatics.

The winter months can be long, cold, and bleak, and at this point of the season the casual, gentle winter chill has turned into a biting cold. But we can’t lose site of all the magic and beauty that the winter season has to offer. Real magic and illusions to be seen in New York City this winter season. Are you ready embark on a journey to an enchanted winter wonderland?

Join Cirque-tacular Entertainment, a premiere New York City based acrobatic and specialty entertainment company, in an event so magical, there is no escaping it’s spell. Directed and choreographed by Cirque-tacular’s Tad Emptage, this event will be held at the 14th Street Y, a thriving and dynamic community center located in the heart of the East Village, and is open to people of all ages.

From breathtaking ballet and dazzling cirque, to incredible acrobatics that will leave you at the edge of your seat, this event takes place for 15 performances only from January 19 to February 5, 2017.

Cirque-tacular presents, in her cirque debut, the charismatic, delightful, and talented Criena House, starring as Brianna.

Follow the story of young Brianna, who is a little girl from a sunny, sandy place who has never experienced winter and is about to get her wish and be a part of the winter wonderland for the first time. Inside the magical world, she meets some memorable friends and foes as she tries to navigate through the chilly splendor. The story line in conjunction with specialty entertainment will leave the audience inspired, and will spark the imagination, bringing out the awe in all of us.

Tickets are $25 for general admission, $50 for premium VIP and can be purchased directly at 14streety.org or snowkus-pocus.com or by calling 646-395-4310. There are only 15 chances to see this performance, so don’t miss out on experiencing the magic of the circus. Times and dates vary. To find out more about Cirque-tacular’s Snowkus Pocus: Enchant the Spring, and to view specif dates and times visit their website.