A Child’s Take On “Snowkus Pocus: Enchant The Spring”

I was whisked away to a wonderful and whimsical winter wonderland at “Snowkus Pocus.” This family-friendly Cirque-tacular production–taking place at the 14th Street Y–was a transporting experience into the frosty depths of winter where as they say, “‘Cirque’ meets ‘The Nutcracker.’” Along the way were fascinating and fabulous characters who told this enchanted story through breathtaking cirque, beautiful ballet, and amazing acrobatics! It was like nothing I had ever seen before.

It all starts when a girl, Brianna, is stuck inside on a cold winter’s day (sound all too familiar?) but she soon gets whirled and twirled away to a wondrous, winter wonderland. Thanks to the magical marvels and snowy spectacles brought before Brianna’s eyes by the North Wind (he was fierce and strong and had me marveling!), Jack Frost (I am not a fan of his, especially after his battle with the others), the Snow Queen (she is stunning and serene in her artistry!), and Metamorphina (my personal favorite with her ever-changing grace and style of the seasons), she grows to love the frost and cold. And I did, too!

From the North Wind’s beautiful blowing of riveting ribbons to Jack Frost’s circle of seasons and from the dynamic dancing of the Snow Queen to the aerial acrobatics of Meta, the audience was oooh-ing and ahhh-ing out loud. I was at the edge of my seat! The spectacles were sensational. I became immersed in the performance, enjoying silly snowball fights and fantastic Cirque feats.

Soon winter was turning into spring and Azure took Brianna to see the changing seasons. And it was a spectacular spring! Some of my favorite parts of the show were in the springtime like when the Snow Queen became a sun queen and literally immersed herself inside a gigantic, larger-than-life-sized yellow balloon as big as the sun (Mommy said I cannot try it at home!)! And then next Meta had a radiant rainbow outfit and an endless number of rainbow hula hoops encircling her from head to toe and she spun them all! It was so colorful and cool!

After the show-stopping numbers, I think we all had a metamorphosis of our own into Cirque-tacular fans! This original story and experience with bendy ballerinas, amazing acrobatics, creative costumes, and more will have the whole family in awe (see the video below for a sneak peek)!

“Snowkus Pokus” is playing off-Broadway at the 14th Street Y through February 5, 2017. Visit dcaproductions.com for more information and showtimes!

Elle Belle is an adorable preschooler who lives in the Upper East Side of Manhattan with her magnificent mommy, dapper dad., and new baby sister. She can be reached at ellebellenyc@gmail.com.

