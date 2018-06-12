Draper James and Rockets of Awesome have collaborated with talented fashion students from the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) to create a vibrant, sunny, summer clothing collection for moms and their kids! Draper James is a beautiful clothing line that Reese Witherspoon founded to “showcase the originality and beauty of the South.”

These charming southern-inspired pieces put a unique twist on classic staples that will make any New York family stand out. The collection includes an adorable gingham dress for girls and a matching elegant version for moms, with a Cherokee Rose print that resembles the state flower of Georgia (to celebrate SCAD’s location as well as the latest Draper James store opening in Atlanta). The striped polo top for boys features a bee in honor of SCAD’s mascot “Art the Bee,” which also happens to be the state insect of Georgia.

These stylish Mommy & Me pieces range from $28 to $125. They embody grace and timeless Southern style that will make both moms and children smile! Perfect for vacationing out East or down South, the collection’s blue and white prints make it a Fourth of July must-have!

To shop this line, visit draperjames.com!