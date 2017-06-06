Six Father’s Day Events In New York City

Father’s Day is just around the corner, and if you don’t have any plans yet, check out these fun events happening around NYC. From culture to outdoor activities, there’s something for every family to enjoy!

Get active at this free event at Central Park near the Bandshell Area. From 11am to 4pm, enjoy activities like rock climbing, zip lining, mountain biking, yoga, obstacle races, outdoor survival, and more! Some activities require a waiver. Participants under 18 years of age must have a waiver signed. nycgovparks.org

Grab the kids for some family fun at the nation’s largest art parade! The 35th annual Mermaid Parade starts at 1pm on West 21st and Surf Avenue and ends at Steeplechase Plaza. This year’s parade royalty features Deborah Harry and Chris Stein of Blondie. coneyisland.com

Immerse the family in culture at The Museum at Eldridge Street’s Lower East Side neighborhood for the 17th annual Egg Rolls, Egg Creams and Empanadas Festival! Learn to braid challahs, make masks, and play mahjong while watching performances of Chinese opera and Puerto Rican bomba music. The annual festival is free and celebrates Jewish, Chinese, and Puerto Rican communities. eldridgestreet.org

If you want to enjoy good food and quality family time, look no further than Smorgasburg. There’s no better place to spread a blanket on the grass and enjoy the afternoon with the kids. There’s food for every member of the family from fish tacos to pork belly baos to burgers. And don’t forget dessert! There are plenty of desserts options including rolled ice cream, banana pudding, and raindrop cake just to name a few. Located in Prospect Park on Sundays. smorgasburg.com

Nothing says Happy Father’s Day quite like beer and brunch. Bask in the beautiful views and see all the sights including Statue of Liberty, Governor’s Island, Ellis Island, and more. Relax with the family while enjoying live music, endless beer, and a brunch buffet. The cruise costs $100 and starts at 12pm. hornblowernewyork.com

If you’re someone who’s curious for adventure, join a team at Slattery’s Midtown Pub for The Amazing Father’s Day Scavenger Hunt. The scavenger hunt involves physical and mental challenges and uses an app called ScanQuest. The cost is $39 per person and members of the winning team receive a New York City gift package. fareharbor.com