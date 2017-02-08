7 Great Ways To Spend Valentine’s Day With The Kids

Valentine’s Day is typically celebrated by couples, but being in a city as inclusive as New York City, nobody is going to be left out or alone on this very special day. Here are some of our favorite ways to spend Valentine’s Day with the kids.

Madison Square Garden: MSG is proudly pr69esenting its big Valentine’s hit for this year, the 141st Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. Imagine this. Hundreds of dogs of different breeds, all equally adorable, competing for the best in show. Can it be any cuter? Bring your kids to the Garden this weekend and watch these lovely dogs put on a show! We cannot think of a more perfect destination for dog lovers. February 13 from 8pm and 14 from 7:30pm Price: $40-75. Age: All ages. 4 Pennsylvania Plaza. thegarden.com

Battery Park: You can spend a significant amount of money to purchase some very luxurious gifts for your Valentine, but sometimes a handmade gift might seem more personal and caring. If you don’t mind spending some time, then visit Battery Park’s Valentine Making Workshop and use the materials provided to make your Valentine a special, thoughtful, and original gift! Space is limited, so pre-registration is necessary. February 12 from 11am to 1pm Price: Free. Age: 5 and above. 6 River Terrace. bpcparks.org

Poe Visitor Center: Another great spot for some homemade original gifts is the Poe Visitor Center. Hosting its monthly paper arts and crafts workshop this Saturday, people from all ages are encouraged to join them to make Valentine heart emojis to take home and give them to your loved ones. February 11, from 2pm to 3pm Price: Free. Age: All ages. 2640 Grand Concourse. Bronx. nycgovparks.org

Museum of the City of New York: Looking to spend some quality time with your children on Valentine’s Day? Come check out the “NYC Love Stories” at MCNY. Here you can play scavenger hunt with your children and look for lovely objects such as the original “I ❤ NY” sketch. Then you can write your very own love letter to your children. This is a wonderful event to make parents and kids bond, and everyone who comes will be given free admission to the museum. February 14 from 2:30pm to 6pm Price: Free. Age: All Ages. 1220 5th Ave. mcny.org

Central Park: It’s still the season of snow and ice in New York and Central Park Conservancy is taking this seasonal opportunity to present all New Yorkers a treat for Valentine’s Day. On February 11, everyone is welcomed to come and see the spectacular transformations of tons of ice into beautiful, stunning ice sculptures. The ice will be craved out by artists from the Okamoto Studio and when night falls, revel among colorful lights as live DJs spin at a silent disco night rocking the best of the 80’s and 90’s hits. February 11 from 3pm to 7pm Price: Free. Age: All Ages. Naumburg Bandshell. centralparknyc.org

Little Orchestra Society: On February 11 and 12, treat your family to “A Midwinter‘s Night Dream” with an introduction to the great music of gifted composers and siblings, Felix and Fanny Mendelssohn. Music Director James Judd will lead the Orchestra on a musical journey that will teach, entertain and inspire audiences. The performance will once again feature the zany character, Professor Clifford O. Treblemaker, who will be joined by his equally fun and curious sister, Professor Calliope Q. Treblemaker. February 11 from 10am and 11:30am and February 12 from 11:30am and 1pm. Price:$12-48. Age: All ages. 695 Park Ave.littleorchestra.org

Paley Center: The Paley Center’s A Valentine’s Celebration of Peanuts will take place on Saturday, February 11, and will feature screenings on the classic Valentine-themed Peanuts television specials, craft special,s and even a visit from Snoopy! The beloved dog will pay a visit from 1pm to 3pm and it’s a perfect opportunity to bring your children and mingle with the cool Peanut characters. The activity is free to the public and visitors are encouraged to dress like their favorite Peanuts cartoon characters. There will be special recognition to those boys and girls who can best capture the spirit of Charlie Brown and his sweetheart, the Little Red-Haired Girl. February 11 from 12pm to 4pm. Price: Free. Age: All ages. 25 West 52 Street. paleyfest.org

Wave Hill: Looking to spend a very artsy and close-to-nature weekend? Wave Hill has the perfect option for you and your family. Wave Hill is offering a variety of activities that art-lovers and nature-lovers can enjoy with their families, including family art projects, garden walks, cookie decorating workshops, and a Valentine’s sale in the shop. Come with your family this weekend and explore the different opportunities here. February 11,12,13 from 10am to 4pm. Price: $2-8. Age: All ages. 649 W 249th Stwavehill.org

Craft Studio: The Craft Studio in New York City is making February as romantic as possible with their plenty of special Valentine’s day themed events. Join them for an old-fashioned Valentine workshop on February 10 and make chocolate heart boxes for your loved ones on February 11. Also, there will be sweet breakfast treats awaiting! February 10 from 3pm to 4 pm, February 11 from 9am to 10am. Price: N/A. Age: All ages. 1657 3rd Ave. craftstudionyc.com

