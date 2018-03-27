Simple DIY Easter Projects For Kids
Check out these super easy-to-do Easter DIY arts and crafts selected from Pinterest that are perfect for the spring-filled holiday to come!
Easter proves to be a colorful spring-filled time and also a great holiday to get the kids together to do some crafting in the same vibrant spirit. Easter-themed creations are full of bright colors and mostly cute chickens and eggs, which both prove to be pretty simple to make! We’ve gone through Pinterest and selected some of the most adorable yet easy-to-do arts and crafts that are sure to bring joy and smiles to your children’s day. And don’t worry, the clean-up is quick, too!
In addition to these cute creations, check out our Facebook Live with The Craft Studio when they showed us a few DIY crafts, too!
Popsicle Stick Chicks
Create cute little chicks with your own little chicks from simply popsicle sticks and felt! You’re able to make so much with so little supplies! It doesn’t get much more adorable or easier than that! craftymorning.com
Paper Roll Chick
This is take two at a sweet chick, but a little rounder this time! Using a toilet paper roll instead sticks, we still end up with an adorable baby chicken! All you really have to do is cut the roll in half, paint it yellow, and slap on some eyes and a nose! easypeasyandfun.com
Easter Bunny Spoons
We can’t forget about the Easter bunny! This creative activity turns plastic spoons into well-dressed bunnies. Children can style their bunny however they want, or even make a setting for him to hop around! krokotak.com
Mosaic Easter Eggs
This is an overall favorite because it takes something so simple and creates something quite beautiful! Plus, all you need is construction paper and felt and you end up with a mosaic Easter egg! thepinterestedparent.com
Carrot Footprints
What’s a bunny without its carrots?! The kiddos will have a blast rubbing their feet in orange paint then sticking it onto paper! They’ll probably end up having way too much fun with it, but that just means you’ll have plenty of carrots laying around. craftymorning.com
Paper Plate Bunny
Use some things you already have at home like cotton balls and paper plates to make a bunny’s face! Your kids can throw on some whiskers or even attach a mustache, either way it’ll be a hoot! simplytodaylife.com
Bunny Planters
Easter is always full of life, so turn these tin cans into bunny plant holders! Once you’re finished creating the perfect bunny look, go ahead and throw some soil and seeds and watch it grow! weknowstuff.us.com