Shopping: Year Of The Rooster
2017 is the Year of the Rooster in the Chinese Zodiac–usher in the new with fun rooster picks for the whole family
Welcome to the Year of the Rooster! According to the Chinese Zodiac, those born in the Year of the Rooster are talkative, honest, active, and loyal! And to help bring out the best rooster traits (and to temp good wishes for 2017) we've rounded up our favorite rooster-tastic picks for the whole family.
Kate Spade New York Imagination Rooster Coin Purse
Talk about cock-a-doodle-cute! This eye-catching rooster coin purse from Kate Spade makes for a lovely New Year's gift and is sure to be right at home in the bag of any stylish NYC mom or tween girl. $128, katespade.com
Year of the Rooster Tiny TOMS Crib Alpargatas
These soft jersey crib slippers are just the ticket for welcoming any babes born in 2017! Emblazoned with a jaunty rooster silhouette, they make a lovely layette addition and a great baby shower gift. $34, toms.com
Barnyard Rooster Print from the Pink Olive
Celebrate the Year of the Rooster in the details of your home decor with this vibrant print. It's sure to make a statement in a nursery, kids' room, or even in a kitchen or living room. Plus, you can snap it up locally at Pink Olive stores. $30, pinkolive.com
SWATCH Rocking Rooster Watch
Keep time in 2017 in the coolest way with this bright rooster watch from SWATCH. The fun graphic and bold colors make in great for tweens and teens who may have time management on their resolutions list. $85, shop.swatch.com
Stella McCartney Kids Chinese New Year Rooster T-shirt
Can you even imagine a cooler rooster than this Stella McCartney designed one? Dress your oh-so-hip kiddo in this comfy tee and they'll want to rock their rooster swag all year long. $69, stellamccartney.com
Bloomingdale's Year of the Rooster Tote
Up your tote game this year with a simple, chic, and practical tote from Bloomie's! This metallic plastic shopper is made in the USA and perfect for moms on the go. $25, bloomingdales.com
Jellycat Chelsea Chicken Stuffed Animal from the Land of Nod
This cute and fuzzy chicken is the perfect way to help your little one usher in the new year! This sweet toy is soft and fluffy and absolutely adorable. $33, landofnod.com
Nathalie Lete Francophile Dinner Plate from Anthropologie
Planning to do some entertaining in 2017? Greet your guests with a sampling of snacks served on this rustic-chic rooster stoneware plate! $24, anthropologie.com
Williams-Sonoma Jacquard Animal Towel, Rooster
Prepare yourself for any messes 2017 may have in store with this oh-so-cute rooster print dish towel. $6,36, williams-sonoma.com
Cavallini Bonjour Rooster Card from the Paper Source
Crow out a friendly "Happy New Year" message to friends and family vis-a-vis this cheery rooster card! $3.95, papersource.com