Shopping: Valentine’s Day Gifts For Kids
Show your little ones some extra love this Valentine’s Day with these unique and delightful gifts & treats
Valentine's Day is coming right up (yes, we know you're thinking: "But I still have to take down the Christmas tree!"). Don't wait til the last minute to snap up fun treats and gifts for your children! We've picked our favorite Valentine's Day delights that are just perfect for little ones of all ages.
Pottery Barn Kids Valentine's Day Tumblers
Planning a V-Day soiree for your kiddies? Set the table with these sweet themed glasses. They're super-cute and they're dishwasher safe. $5.50 each, potterybarnkids.com
Tattly Arm Candy Set (Scented)
Tattly--aka the coolest designer temporary tattoos--is back at it again with adorable tats that make for a great Valentine's Day party favor or insert into classroom cards. Designed by a Brooklyn-based artist, we think they are just the sweetest. $18 (set of 8), tattly.com
Freshly Picked Sweetheart Mocasins
These V-Day-ready baby shoes make a lovely baby shower gift or a perfect pick for the littlest style star in your household. $60, freshlypicked.com
Stoney Clover Lane Heart Eyes Emoji Bracelet
Everyone loves emojis! Your littel fashionista will go gaga for this sweet and stylish bracelet from celeb fave Stoney Clover Lane. $15, stoneycloverlane.com
Dino-mite Valentine Craft Kit from the Paper Source
How do you put a new twist on the time-honored tradition of Valentine's Day cards? With dinosaurs of course! Let the kiddos take charge of making cards with this cool kit that makes 32 cards. $19.95, papersource.com
Land of Nod x The Pink Chicken Modern Mosaic Love Pillow
Infuse your child's bedroom decor with lots of love by adding this cheery pillow from Land of Nod. Designed by the kidswear gurus at Pink Chicken exclusive for LoN, this pillow is the perfect mix of youthful charm and classic style. $15-19, landofnod.com
Little Lovely Co. Neon-Like Heart Light from Perfectly Smitten
Light up your little one's Valentine's Day with this oh-so-cool LED light! It's made of a BPA and lead free plastic, so it's totally safe for use in a child's room. $63, perfectlysmitten.com
BK Hot Pink Heart Bodysuit from the Pink Olive
Let your Brooklyn baby show some love for their city with this cute and seasonal (and 100 percent cotton) onesie! The best part? It;s available locally at Pink Olive outposts in Manhattan and Brooklyn. $36, pinkolive.com
Dylan's Candy Bar Valentine's Day Chocolate Covered Oreos
Leave it to Dylan's Candy Bar to deliver when it comes to the sweetest holiday of them all! Their chocolate-covered Oreos are as yummy and as they are fun to look at. $18 (set of 9), dylanscandybar.com
Laduree Love Letters Gift Box
What New York City kid doesn't love a good macaron? Delight the dessert-lovers in your fam with this box of eight assorted macarons decorated with a heart and recordable with your own personal love letter. $28, laduree.com
Kate Spade New York Kids Saffiano Leather Scout Cross Body
Just like mom's! Treat your mini to a super-stylish Valentine's Day gift from Kate Spade New York! This eye-catching satchel is a perfect mini of mama's Kate Spade bag. $148, katespade.com
Estella NYC Heart Pin
With this fun pin from Estella NYC, kiddos can literally wear their heart on their sleeve (or shirt front or pants pocket). Hand-knit by artists in Peru, this alpaca and acrylic knit wonder is sure to delight. $6, estella-nyc.com