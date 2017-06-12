Shopping: Top 10 Baby & Child Sunscreens
Keep your little one safe in the sun with our top 10 picks for the best baby and child sunscreens on the market
Is your little one ready for summer? You've already purchased some adorable summer outfits for your toddler and found the perfect beach or park spot to soak up the warmer temperatures with your baby, but you can't forget one very important piece of preparation: Sunscreen. We've compiled a list of some of the best baby and child sunscreens on the market right now that will keep your youngster safe in the sun all summer long.
The Honest Company Mineral Sunscreen, SPF 50+
We’re not lying when we say that the Honest Company's Mineral Sunscreen is one of the best sun care options for your baby! This all-new, 50+ SPF model uses simple and safe ingredients that are perfect for babies and their sensitive skin. Honest's sunscreen is water resistant, non-greasy, and formulated with Shea butter and coconut oil to keep your little one’s skin moisturized and hydrated at all times. $13.95, honest.com
Promise Organic SPF 30 Sunscreen Baby Lotion, 3 OZ
If you couldn’t guess from its name, Promise Organics' Sunscreen is made from only the best organic ingredients. Made with Shea butter, Zinc oxide, and a combo of essential oils, this new-to-the-market product will moisturize and enhance your tot’s skin with extra nourishment. $12.99, cvs.com
Hampton Sun SPF 70 for Kids 5.0 oz.
This sunscreen spray from Hampton Sun is 100 percent mineral based and uses all natural, chemical-free SPF barriers zinc and titanium to provide a broad spectrum of UVA/UVB protection. With an emphasis on moisture, Hampton Sun guarantees to keep your child’s skin soft and protected. $32, hamptonsuncare.com
Babyganics Mineral-based Sunscreen Spray, 50+ SPF
Natural, baby-safe ingredients? Babyganics Mineral based Sunscreen Spray has got ‘em. With a broad spectrum of UVA/UVB protection, this spray will glide onto your baby’s skin for a smooth, simple, and secure application. Not only will this product keep your toddler protected from the sun but it will also nourish their delicate skin, keeping your baby safe for now and for the future. $9.99 at target.com
giggle sunscreen SPF 45
This sunscreen from giggle's Lotions & Potions collection is no laughing matter! With an eco-friendly broad spectrum SPF 45 coverage, this product is almost as good for the environment as it is for your baby’s skin. Made with organic ingredients, giggle's sunscreen is hypoallergenic, moisturizing, and undoubtedly an everyday baby essential. $15.99, giggle.com
Hang Ten Kids Mineral SPF 50
Does your youngster love bananas? Well Hang Ten Kids Mineral Sunscreen is banana scented! More importantly, Hang Ten is suitable for even the most sensitive skin types as it is free of Oxybenzone, Paraben and Retinyl Palmitate. Keep your eyes peeled for Hang Ten online or on a shelf near you! $12.99, hangtensunscreen.com
Noodle & Boo Baby Mud Sunscreen SPF 30
Who wouldn’t want a cute blue hippo on their sunscreen bottle? Baby Mud Sunscreen by Noodle & Boo is developed especially for your baby’s sensitive skin; fortified with aloe vera, this product will go on effortlessly and stay on for hours. Look no further than Baby Mud for a lightweight, water resistant, and non-oily baby sun lotion with a broad spectrum UVA and UVB protection. $16, noodleandboo.com
NO-AD Baby Sunscreen Stick, SPF 50
With its can’t miss pink packaging, NO-AD Sun Care is sure to catch your eye. NO-AD Baby Sunscreen Stick has 66 percent more sunscreen than 6 oz National Brands, providing sun protection at a great value. Fragrance free, waterproof and sweat proof formulas keep both you and your baby comfortable, even during summer’s sunniest days. no-ad.com
Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen Baby SPF 30
Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen Baby’s unique “Smart Bottle” container will turn pink in the presence of harmful UV rays so you’ll always know when it’s time to cover up. The deeper the pink, the more UV rays present; the more Blue Lizard you use, the safer your baby’s sensitive skin will be. $28.99, bluelizard.net
Badger Baby Sunscreen Cream SPF 30
With another cute animal gracing the cover label, Badger’s Baby Sunscreen Cream is sure to put a smile on your baby’s face. Badger uses the safe mineral Zinc Oxide for its broad spectrum of protection from UVA and UVB rays and stays away from oxybenzone, octinoxate or any other chemical active sunscreening agents. Furthermore, with Badger, you can do your part as it is biodegradable and safe for coral reefs and most other ecosystems. $15.99, badgerbalm.com