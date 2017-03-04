Shopping: St. Patrick’s Day Picks
Temp the luck of the Irish with these great green St. Patrick’s Day gifts for the whole family
St. Patrick's Day is coming right up on Friday, March 17! Infuse your whole family with some luck of the Irish (and ward off those Leprechaun pinches) with these verdant and festive gifts for little ones and parents alike!
-
Stoney Clover Lane Puffy Iridescent Clover Patch
Cool-kid staple Stoney Clover Lane is back at it again with the must have accessories. These shiny patch is a fun sticker that will serve as a lucky charm for your kiddo well past March 17. $5, stoneycloverlane.com
-
Land of Nod Charley Harper Lucky Ladybug Quilt (Twin)
From Land of Nod's exclusive collection featuring art from beloved artist Charley Harper, this lovely lucky quilt is a perfect pick for when you're transitioning from your child's winter bedding to their spring bedding. $219, landofnod.com
-
Old Navy St. Patrick's Day Graphic Bodysuit for Baby - Calla Lily
Bring your baby into the St. Patrick's Day fun with this adorable onesie from Old Navy! $8.94, oldnavy.gap.com
-
Just Rock, You Shamrock St. Patrick's Day Card from the Paper Source
This cute shamrock card is sure to make any member of the family smile! Stop buy any local Paper Source location and snap one up for good luck. $4.95, papersource.com
-
Good Luck Clover Grow Bag from Terrian
You and your children can even grow your own shamrocks for good luck! Check out this hand-on kit from Terrain! Each bag comes packed with organic seeds, growing medium, and coco chips. $14, shopterrain.com
-
Tattly Lucky Set
Enjoy some temporary tattoo fun with this apropos set of tats from Tattly. They're super-fun for kids and sophisticated enough for mom and dad if they feel like getting in on the festivities. $7.50, tattly.com
-
Pottery Barn Four Leaf Clover Crewel Embroidered Pillow
Go green and infuse your home decor with a festive feel! This decorative pillow is perfect for the family room, or even as a throw pillow on your child's bed. $29.50, potterybarn.com
-
St. Patricks Day Stickers 5 Sheets from Party City
What kid doesn't love a good set of holiday stickers? These cuties are perfect for your kids to hand out to friends who may have forgotten to sport something green on March 17. $2.49, partycity.com
-
GAP Shamrock Print Boxers
Give dad a cheeky St. Paddy's Day gift with these festive boxers from The GAP. $14.95, gap.com
-
West Elm Brass Clover Object
This lovely brass shamrock makes for a lovely hostess gift for any St. Paddy's Day celebrations you may be attending. $19, westelm.com