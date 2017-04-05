Shopping: Spring & Summer Maternity Fashion
The Founders Of Well Rounded NY Share Their Essential Pieces For Warm Weather Pregnancy Style
It can be a challenge learning how to dress your beautiful new pregnancy curves. But while summer can bring on some external obstacles like extreme temps that you can’t control, the good news is dressing that bump during the summer months can be…surprisingly fun! With the right pieces, of course. So we’ve cut through the clutter and narrowed down nine pieces to complete your pregnancy wardrobe for the summer season.
Jessica Pallay are Kaity Vellez NYC moms and the founders and editors of the inspirational and informational website Well Rounded NY. To learn more, visit wellroundedny.com!
Envie De Fraise Maternity Top – Lauren
Just because you’re pregnant doesn’t mean that you need to shy away from trendy pieces. Celebrate that bump by purchasing some fun, on-trend pieces like this off-the-shoulder top from Envie de Fraise that will be perfect for those hot summer nights on the town before baby arrives. $65, enviedefraise.com
Hatch Collection Georgie Jumper
While pregnancy may not seem like a time to splurge on clothes, the truth is there are some pieces that are just worth the investment. This Hatch Collection jumpsuit will take you from day to night, from meeting to weekending with just a quick accessory change. $258, hatchcollection.com
Seraphine Black Halterneck Maternity Bathing Suit
Yes, you are going to need a bathing suit and no, you can’t stay inside all summer. Well, you can, but that vitamin D can do a body good and those sweet ocean waves sure do have a healing quality to them. Stay confident and cool in this classic Seraphine maternity swimsuit. $64, seraphine.com
Loyal Hana Cybelle Dress – Navy
You know those days where you just “don’t have anything to wear?” Well, they still exist with a brand new maternity wardrobe. Which is why this chic, easy to wear dress by Loyal Hana is a must-have. You will reach for it time and time again, pairing it with every shoe in your closet. Nursing friendly zips on the side will keep it a favorite well after baby arrives. Prepare for compliments. $125, loyalhana.com
DL1961 Karlie Short – Webster from Rosie Pope Maternity
There are going to be some days when you want to wear as little clothes as possible. And these classic denim shorts by DL1961 available for purchase via Rosie Pope Maternity are made for those days. Pair them with, well, just about anything and you’ve got a favorite summer look in the works. $112, rosiepope.com & dl1961.com
Mom’s The Word Slub Maxi Dress – Ink
Mom’s The Word Slub Maxi Dress – Ink: As summer progresses, you’ll find yourself leaning towards ease. The right maxi dress like this one from Mom’s the Word is a must-have staple that will hug you in all the right places and keep you looking put together even when you’re sweating in the most unusual places. $98, momstheword.com
Destination Maternity Secret Fit Belly Skinny Leg Maternity Crop Jeans
Whether it happens your first or second trimester, there’s going to come a point where your pre-pregnancy jeans just aren’t going to fit. Be prepared! These lightweight, crop, light-colored jeans from Destination Maternity are possibly the perfect summer jeans. Throw on a maternity tank, your favorite summer sandal and you’re done! $39.98,
destinationmaternity.com
BOOB Design Classic Tank Top in Sunny Yellow
Just like pre-pregnancy, a basic, versatile tank top that you can pair with your favorite denim, shorts, or a skirt is an absolute must! This one by BOOB Design is luxuriously soft, made with sustainable and chemical-free fabric, and will remain a staple after baby arrives with its nursing friendly design. $49, boobdesign.com
Blanqi Maternity Belly Support Leggings
While leaving the house in leggings may have been a “no” in your book before you got pregnant, maternity leggings can be a saving grace on those days you just can’t deal. These Blanqi maternity leggings are super supportive, soft, and will have a purpose in your maternity wardrobe all three trimesters. $64, blanqi.com