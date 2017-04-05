Shopping: Spring & Summer Maternity Fashion

It can be a challenge learning how to dress your beautiful new pregnancy curves. But while summer can bring on some external obstacles like extreme temps that you can’t control, the good news is dressing that bump during the summer months can be…surprisingly fun! With the right pieces, of course. So we’ve cut through the clutter and narrowed down nine pieces to complete your pregnancy wardrobe for the summer season.

Jessica Pallay are Kaity Vellez NYC moms and the founders and editors of the inspirational and informational website Well Rounded NY. To learn more, visit wellroundedny.com!