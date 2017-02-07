Shopping: Polar Bear Panache
International Polar Bear Day is February 27–celebrate the coolest bear in the coolest way with these fun picks for kids
What better way to revel in winter’s icy glory than by giving a nod to one of the season’s signature creatures, the mighty polar bear? February 27 is International Polar Bear Day–a global event that draws attention to the challenges polar bears face in a warming Arctic–and it’s a great opportunity to take note of important environmental issues facing our planet, as well as a fantastic excuse to shop for some adorable polar bear-themed gear for your kiddos.
To learn more about International Polar Bear Day and its mission, visit polarbearsinternational.org!
J.Crew Girls' Furry Polar Bear Bag
It just doesn't get cuter, fluffier, or chicer than this! Your budding fashionista will make a very cozy statement rocking this adorable polar bear bag from J.Crew's crewcuts line for kids. $39.99, jcrew.com
Suzy Ultman Polar Bear Nightlight from My Sweet Muffin
This LED nightlight offers both a comforting glow to help little ones get to sleep, but it also functions as a great room decor element. $19.50, mysweetmuffin.com
Hatley Polar Bear Kids' Slouch Slippers
These slipper booties might just be the cutest things we've ever seen! Made from fuzzy fleece with a micro-suede sole, these polar bear slippies are perfect for chilly winter nights (and they're 100 percent machine-washable). $22, hatley.com
Boden Polar Bear Knitted Romper
This oh-so-soft onesie is the perfect bedtime ensemble for your polar-bear loving baby! The feel of the cotton-cashmere blend material will have you wanting one in grown-up size, too! $32.70, bodenusa.com
Executive Polar Bear Nod Chair
The perfect addition to your little one's at-home igloo, this polar bear chair from Land of Nod is as comfy as it is cute. Plus, you can customize it by having your child's name embroidered on the back. $149, landofnod.com
Hansa Seated Polar Bear Cub from ABC Carpet & Home
This lifelike plush is meant to resemble how a polar bear cub would really look in its natural habitat. Head over to local favorite ABC Carpet & Home to snag this cutie, who was handcrafted by artisans in a socially and environmentally responsible facility in the Philippines. $90, abchome.com
Old Navy Built-In Flex Printed Shirt & Tie Set for Boys - Blue Polar Bears
Your little dude will look oh-so-chill and oh-so-dapper at the same time with this shirt and tie set from Old Navy. The polar print is perfect for winter and the built-in tie makes dressing up for an occasion a snap. $20, oldnavy.gap.com
"Polar Bear, Polar Bear, What Do You Hear?" by Bill Martin Jr. & Illustrated by Eric Carle
Eric Carle's children's book illustrations are legendary, and the ones in this charming book are no exception. This fun book teaches little ones about different animals and the sounds they make. $23.42, barnesandnoble.com
Egg Roaming Bears Classic Zippered Footie from giggle
Available locally from beloved baby and kids' retailer giggle, this snuggly onesie is the perfect PJ pick for babies ages 12 months and up. The polar print is totally charming, while the zipper is hidden to protect sensitive skin. $19.95, giggle.com
Polar Bear Toy from the Pink Olive
Bring some warmth to a winter's day with this sweet polar bear stuffed animal. Available locally at Pink Olive stores in Manhattan and Brooklyn, this little guy is sure to delight. $36, pinkolive.com