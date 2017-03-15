Shopping: Nate Berkus For Baby Collection At Target
Nate Berkus has brought his know-how of all things home chic to the smaller set with a special Baby Collection for Target
A new dad himself, design guru Nate Berkus has brought his know-how of all things home chic to the smaller set with a special Baby Collection for Target.
The style-savvy line—which officially launched this past January—includes rattles, plush toys, layette sets and apparel, and nursery décor essentials (like crib sheets, changing pads, storage bins, blankets, and more). With a gender-neutral color palette and aesthetic sensibility and plenty of on-trend details, Berkus seamlessly brings his perspective as a new dad into his design work for a budget-friendly collection that parents everywhere will love.
To learn more, visit target.com and also click through the slider below to see our fave product picks!