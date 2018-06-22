Celebrate International Pineapple Day
June 27 is International Pineapple Day–celebrate in the sweetest way with our on-trend (and totally tropical) pineapple picks
Summertime is has officially arrived, which means International Pineapple Day is right around the corner on June 27! Build up the cutest and fruitiest wardrobe as you prepare for this wacky holiday and the long, hot summer days to follow. These trendy pieces and accessories will leave you ready for this sizzling season of fresh fruit and tropical beach days–and a few pina coladas for mom and dad, of course!
15 Cool Picks for International Pineapple Day:
Yoobi Flat Coin Purse - Pineapple
Yoobi Flat Coin Purse – Pineapple, $4.99, yoobi.com
Vibe Tribe by NPW Inflatable Pineapple Backpack
Vibe Tribe by NPW Inflatable Pineapple Backpack, from Paperchase, $12.50, paperchase-usa.com
Sunnylife Pineapple Sunnies
Sunnylife Pineapple Sunnies, $8, sunnylife.com
Vineyard Vines Pineapple & Coconut Canvas Club Belt
Vineyard Vines Pineapple & Coconut Canvas Club Belt, $58, vineyardvines.com
J.Crew Girls' Glitter Pineapple Emoji Bag
J.Crew Girls’ Glitter Pineapple Emoji Bag, $18.99, jcrew.com
Busy Bees Francie Romper, Pineapple
Busy Bees Francie Romper, Pineapple, from Maisonette, $84, maisonette.com
EGG by Susan Lazar Drake Swim Short, Yellow
EGG by Susan Lazar Drake Swim Short, Yellow, from Maisonette, $51, maisonette.com
Pineapple Thanks Card
Pineapple Thanks Card, from the Pink Olive, $6, pinkolive.com
Kate Spade New York Pineapple Cord Keeper Sticker
Kate Spade New York Pineapple Cord Keeper Sticker, $28, katespade.com
Deluxe Muslin Swaddle Single - Pineapple
Deluxe Muslin Swaddle Single – Pineapple, from Piccolini NYC, piccolininyc.com
Sugarfina Parisian Pineapples
Sugarfina Parisian Pineapples, $2.50-40, sugarfina.com
Lilly Pulitzer Iron On Pineapple Patch
Lilly Pulitzer Iron On Pineapple Patch, $8, lillypulitzer.com
Gnomgnoms Polly Pineapple Teether
Gnomgnoms Polly Pineapple Teether, $25, gnomgnoms.com
Sanrio Hello Kitty 8" Plush: Tropical Island
Sanrio Hello Kitty 8″ Plush: Tropical Island, $19.50, sanrio.com
Ferm Living Pineapple Blanket
Ferm Living Pineapple Blanket, from Norman & Jules, $85, normanandjules.com