New York Family Magazine
Menu
    • New York Family Magazine

    • Shopping For Two

    Top Local Baby & Maternity Retailers Share Their Favorite New Trends And Products

     By Mia Weber

    From high-end boutiques to local super-stores, the Tri-State area offers baby gear and maternity shopping options for every style, sensibility, and budget. To help expectant and new parents shop in the savviest way, we turned to some of our favorite local retailers to get the scoop on what they love right now!

    Interested in stories like this? Sign up here for our eNewsletter New York Family Baby
    • Albee Baby
      Albee Baby

      715 Amsterdam Avenue
      albeebaby.com

      Baby Gear Trend: “One trend is a rich, classic feel in baby gear. Brands are putting leather trim on strollers, and upscaling to richer hues. Some brands are doing custom touches, like the colors on the wheel hubs and handles [of strollers].” –Peter Roberge, Store Manager

      Hot Product: Joolz Geo 2 Earth Mono Stroller, $999.99

    • Babesta
      Babesta

      230 Vesey Street (Babesta Brookfield Place)
      56 Warren Street (Babesta Cribz)
      66 West Broadway (Babesta Threads)
      babesta.com

      Baby Gear Trend: “I think customization and choice [are big trends]—really appealing to every taste palate and design sensibility is something we’ve seen a lot of. For example: The new Bee5 by Bugaboo allows users to even customize their handle grips and wheel caps (as well as canopy, seat fabric, and chassis), creating a truly individualized experience.” –Jennifer Cattaui, Owner & Founder

      Hot Product: Bugaboo Bee5, from $739

    • Babies “R” Us
      Babies “R” Us

      24-30 Union Square East
      babiesrus.com

      Baby Gear Trend: “One of the biggest trends we’re seeing this year is an expanded awareness of the ‘two-year rear-facing rule’ as it pertains to car seats… The CDC/AAPA currently recommends that infants remain rear-facing in their car seats for at least two years, a policy that four states currently have in place as law (CA, OK, PA, NJ). There are a number of other states (including NY) that have proposed a two-year rear-facing law in the past year.” –Babies“R”Us Spokesmom

      Hot Product: Chicco Fit2 Infant & Toddler Car Seat, $279.99

    • Behr’s Superstore
      Behr’s Superstore

      73 Sherwood Avenue, Farmingdale, NY
      behrsfurniture.com

      Nursery Trend: “White has been the standard color at Behr’s for decades, yet gray has become increasingly popular for nursery furniture. It’s neutral and can be used for boys and girls. Customers are also investing in quality pieces and purchasing a transition kit which allows a crib to be turned into a full-sized bed, so the furniture grows with the child.” –Neil Harris, Design Director

      Hot Product: Evolur Aurora Crib, from $599.99

    • buybuy BABY
      buybuy BABY

      270 7th Avenue & 410 East 61st Street
      buybuybaby.com

      Baby Gear Trend: “Convenient and versatile strollers that easily convert to accept a second seat, to compliment a growing family!” –Leah Drill, Senior Associate, Public Relations

      Hot Product: Britax B-Ready Stroller in Mist, $499.99

    • giggle
      giggle

      352 Amsterdam Avenue
      1033 Lexington Avenue
      451 West Broadway
      giggle.com

      Baby Gear Trend: “The biggest trend in baby gear is lightweight and compact products. This trend is particularly important to urban parents, who tend to live in smaller spaces and travel frequently.” –Kit Li-Perry, Chief Merchandising Officer

      Hot Product: Nuna SENA Aire Suited Collection (exclusively at giggle), $319.95

    • Lullaby Baby
      Lullaby Baby

      488 5th Avenue, Brooklyn
      lullabybaby.com

      Baby Gear Trend: “I have seen a surge in interest in minimalist baby goods. Consumers are searching for high-quality products that serve many purposes and are built to last.” –Kayla Kramer, CEO

      Hot Product: Stokke Home Crib, from $699

    • NessaLee Baby
      NessaLee Baby

      339 Route 9 South, Manalapan, NJ
      615 South Livingston Avenue, Livingston, NJ
      nessaleebaby.com

      Nursery Trend: “Gender neutral has been big in nursery design for the last few years, but in 2017, expect to see that change. Pastels are re-emerging, especially for girls’ rooms. There is a trend toward soft, floral, and distinctly feminine choices.” –Vanessa Antonelli, Nursery Designer & Owner

      Photo by Christine Farah Photography

      Hot Products: Romina Furniture crib; Canvas Blueblerry Glitter; Nook Sleep mattress; Graham & Brown wallpaper; BEST chair & ottoman; Petal Lane framed art; Flower Wall Company flower wall; Carousel Bedding drapes & bedding; and Butterscotch Blankees blanket (all shown here in the celebrity nursery of former “Bachelorette” Ali Fedotowsky, designed by Vanessa Antonelli); prices vary

    • Sprout San Francisco
      Sprout San Francisco

      376 Court Street, Brooklyn
      sproutsanfrancisco.com

      Baby Gear Trend: “At Sprout, we are noticing a continued interest in baby wearing. Wearing a baby in a carrier helps the baby feel close to its parents and also gives the parents free hands to do other things! Many moms are loving the new Solly Baby Wraps which come in beautiful colors and patterns.” –Suzanne Price, CEO & Founder

      Hot Product: Solly Baby Wrap in Fig, $65

    • The Upper Breast Side
      The Upper Breast Side

      510 Amsterdam Avenue
      upperbreastside.com

      Nursing Trend: “The Upper Breast Side, established in 1999, continues to be the premier resource on the proper use of Medela Breast Pumps, both personal use and hospital-grade. Our pump consultations provide the pumping mom with an easy-going experience to teach safe handling, technique, and trouble-shooting. Hospital-grade breast pumps rented from our establishment receive this consult at no additional cost. Medela pumps obtained elsewhere can also acquire a consultation from us, for a fee.” –Felina Gallagher, Owner

      Great Resources: Breast pump consultations & hospital-grade breast pump rentals, prices vary

    • Wild Was Mama
      Wild Was Mama

      272 Driggs Avenue, Brooklyn
      464 Bergen Street, Brooklyn
      wildwasmama.com

      Baby Gear Trend: “We’re seeing more and more manufacturers designing soft-structured baby carriers that have adjustable straps that can be crossed on the wearers back! This is because parents are more experienced with wrap-style carriers these days that also cross in the back, and are craving that same comfy back support from their structured carriers as well.” –Adriane Stare, Owner

      Hot Product: The Catbird Pikkolo Newborn-To-Toddler Carrier, $129

    • Yummy Mummy
      Yummy Mummy

      1201 Lexington Avenue
      yummymummystore.com

      Maternity Trend: “One trend that we’ve seen with maternity and nursing apparel is the demand for items that fit the three Fs—flattering, functional, and, most importantly, fashionable. New and expectant moms need comfortable clothing that accommodates their changing figure but they don’t want to have to give up their style, and they no longer have to.” –Amanda Cole, Founder

      Hot Product: Loyal Hana Cybelle Shirt Dress, $105


    View in long form View as Slider

    See More Related Articles

      SIGN UP FOR NEW YORK FAMILY'S NEWSLETTERS!

      Please verify your information.

      Weekly Scoop See Sample
      Weekend Planner See Sample
      New York Family Partners See Sample
      New York Family Baby See Sample
      New York Family Sports See Sample
      New York Family Camps See Sample

      To receive the most personalized content, enter your child's birthday or your due date and zip code:

    • New York Family Magazine

    • Current Issue

    • New York Family Guides