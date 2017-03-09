Shopping For Two
Top Local Baby & Maternity Retailers Share Their Favorite New Trends And Products
From high-end boutiques to local super-stores, the Tri-State area offers baby gear and maternity shopping options for every style, sensibility, and budget. To help expectant and new parents shop in the savviest way, we turned to some of our favorite local retailers to get the scoop on what they love right now!
Albee Baby
715 Amsterdam Avenue
albeebaby.com
Baby Gear Trend: “One trend is a rich, classic feel in baby gear. Brands are putting leather trim on strollers, and upscaling to richer hues. Some brands are doing custom touches, like the colors on the wheel hubs and handles [of strollers].” –Peter Roberge, Store Manager
Hot Product: Joolz Geo 2 Earth Mono Stroller, $999.99
Babesta
230 Vesey Street (Babesta Brookfield Place)
56 Warren Street (Babesta Cribz)
66 West Broadway (Babesta Threads)
babesta.com
Baby Gear Trend: “I think customization and choice [are big trends]—really appealing to every taste palate and design sensibility is something we’ve seen a lot of. For example: The new Bee5 by Bugaboo allows users to even customize their handle grips and wheel caps (as well as canopy, seat fabric, and chassis), creating a truly individualized experience.” –Jennifer Cattaui, Owner & Founder
Hot Product: Bugaboo Bee5, from $739
Babies “R” Us
24-30 Union Square East
babiesrus.com
Baby Gear Trend: “One of the biggest trends we’re seeing this year is an expanded awareness of the ‘two-year rear-facing rule’ as it pertains to car seats… The CDC/AAPA currently recommends that infants remain rear-facing in their car seats for at least two years, a policy that four states currently have in place as law (CA, OK, PA, NJ). There are a number of other states (including NY) that have proposed a two-year rear-facing law in the past year.” –Babies“R”Us Spokesmom
Hot Product: Chicco Fit2 Infant & Toddler Car Seat, $279.99
Behr’s Superstore
73 Sherwood Avenue, Farmingdale, NY
behrsfurniture.com
Nursery Trend: “White has been the standard color at Behr’s for decades, yet gray has become increasingly popular for nursery furniture. It’s neutral and can be used for boys and girls. Customers are also investing in quality pieces and purchasing a transition kit which allows a crib to be turned into a full-sized bed, so the furniture grows with the child.” –Neil Harris, Design Director
Hot Product: Evolur Aurora Crib, from $599.99
buybuy BABY
270 7th Avenue & 410 East 61st Street
buybuybaby.com
Baby Gear Trend: “Convenient and versatile strollers that easily convert to accept a second seat, to compliment a growing family!” –Leah Drill, Senior Associate, Public Relations
Hot Product: Britax B-Ready Stroller in Mist, $499.99
giggle
352 Amsterdam Avenue
1033 Lexington Avenue
451 West Broadway
giggle.com
Baby Gear Trend: “The biggest trend in baby gear is lightweight and compact products. This trend is particularly important to urban parents, who tend to live in smaller spaces and travel frequently.” –Kit Li-Perry, Chief Merchandising Officer
Hot Product: Nuna SENA Aire Suited Collection (exclusively at giggle), $319.95
Lullaby Baby
488 5th Avenue, Brooklyn
lullabybaby.com
Baby Gear Trend: “I have seen a surge in interest in minimalist baby goods. Consumers are searching for high-quality products that serve many purposes and are built to last.” –Kayla Kramer, CEO
Hot Product: Stokke Home Crib, from $699
NessaLee Baby
339 Route 9 South, Manalapan, NJ
615 South Livingston Avenue, Livingston, NJ
nessaleebaby.com
Nursery Trend: “Gender neutral has been big in nursery design for the last few years, but in 2017, expect to see that change. Pastels are re-emerging, especially for girls’ rooms. There is a trend toward soft, floral, and distinctly feminine choices.” –Vanessa Antonelli, Nursery Designer & Owner
Photo by Christine Farah Photography
Hot Products: Romina Furniture crib; Canvas Blueblerry Glitter; Nook Sleep mattress; Graham & Brown wallpaper; BEST chair & ottoman; Petal Lane framed art; Flower Wall Company flower wall; Carousel Bedding drapes & bedding; and Butterscotch Blankees blanket (all shown here in the celebrity nursery of former “Bachelorette” Ali Fedotowsky, designed by Vanessa Antonelli); prices vary
Sprout San Francisco
376 Court Street, Brooklyn
sproutsanfrancisco.com
Baby Gear Trend: “At Sprout, we are noticing a continued interest in baby wearing. Wearing a baby in a carrier helps the baby feel close to its parents and also gives the parents free hands to do other things! Many moms are loving the new Solly Baby Wraps which come in beautiful colors and patterns.” –Suzanne Price, CEO & Founder
Hot Product: Solly Baby Wrap in Fig, $65
The Upper Breast Side
510 Amsterdam Avenue
upperbreastside.com
Nursing Trend: “The Upper Breast Side, established in 1999, continues to be the premier resource on the proper use of Medela Breast Pumps, both personal use and hospital-grade. Our pump consultations provide the pumping mom with an easy-going experience to teach safe handling, technique, and trouble-shooting. Hospital-grade breast pumps rented from our establishment receive this consult at no additional cost. Medela pumps obtained elsewhere can also acquire a consultation from us, for a fee.” –Felina Gallagher, Owner
Great Resources: Breast pump consultations & hospital-grade breast pump rentals, prices vary
Wild Was Mama
272 Driggs Avenue, Brooklyn
464 Bergen Street, Brooklyn
wildwasmama.com
Baby Gear Trend: “We’re seeing more and more manufacturers designing soft-structured baby carriers that have adjustable straps that can be crossed on the wearers back! This is because parents are more experienced with wrap-style carriers these days that also cross in the back, and are craving that same comfy back support from their structured carriers as well.” –Adriane Stare, Owner
Hot Product: The Catbird Pikkolo Newborn-To-Toddler Carrier, $129
Yummy Mummy
1201 Lexington Avenue
yummymummystore.com
Maternity Trend: “One trend that we’ve seen with maternity and nursing apparel is the demand for items that fit the three Fs—flattering, functional, and, most importantly, fashionable. New and expectant moms need comfortable clothing that accommodates their changing figure but they don’t want to have to give up their style, and they no longer have to.” –Amanda Cole, Founder
Hot Product: Loyal Hana Cybelle Shirt Dress, $105