Shopping: Dapper Valentine’s Day Gifts For Dads
Dad will feel like a Prince on Valentine’s Day with our picks for sweet & seductive gifts
Valentine’s Day is coming in hot on the horizon–so now’s the time to get shopping for the perfect ruggedly romantic V-Day gift for the special dad in your life. Our favorite gift picks range from sweet to seductive to oh-so-stylish!Interested in stories like this? Sign up for our eNewsletter New York Family Weekly Scoop
-
Pick Up Lines Coasters from Izola
Remind your hubby or partner of the times before kids (the "courting phase," if you will) with these cheeky coasters featuring classic cheesy pick-up lines (don't worry, they're PG enough for any young eyes that might see them). The set consists of six fun coasters. izola.com
-
Compartes Vanilla Bean Tuxedo Truffles
For the suave dad: These very sophisticated treats (a box includes five truffles) are as tasty as they are fancy! $18.95, compartes.com
-
Mark and Graham Leather Love Notes Journal
For any dad who loves to write or is never short of ideas to jot down, this customizable leather notebook makes for the sweetest gift. Choose from a foil debossed message of “XO” in red, “love notes” in white, “secrets” in blue. $25, markandgraham.com
-
J.Crew Heart Print Boxers
Go for a slightly scandalous gift with these V-Day boxers from J.Crew. They're the perfect mix of seductive and practical. $18.50, jcrew.com
-
Crate & Barrel Heart Bottle Stopper
What could be a more romantic Valentine's Day activity than opening a bottle of dad's favorite vino after the kiddos head to bed? On the off chance that you two crazy kids don't finish the bottle, save some for later with this sweet and festive bottle stopper. $4.95, crateandbarrel.com
-
Vineyard Vines Valentine's Day Tie
For the preppy dad, this sweet whale of a tie is just the ticket. $85, vineyardvines.com
-
True Lust Etat Libre d'Orange from Sephora
With notes of rose, violet, and powder with the implicit perils of rum and patchouli, dad will truly be his most seductive self with a few spritzes of this ruggedly chic cologne. $149, sephora.com
-
Smathers & Branson Heart Needlepoint Cufflinks
These hand-stitched needlepoint cufflinks (complete with a silver-plated closure) are the perfect finishing flourish for dad's V-Day date night ensemble! You can even opt for a sterling silver backing to make for an extra-luxe gift. $55-175, smathersandbranson.com
-
Unisex Lacoste.12.12 Red Watch
It's time for romance and it's time for high style! This sporty Lacoste timepiece is the perfect pop of color for dreary February days. $86.99, lacoste.com
-
Jack Spade Solid Ripstop Slim Toiletry Kit
If mama's getting a new Kate Spade bag for Valentine's, then it's only fair that dad get a super-sleek Jack Spade travel pouch. The red hue is oh-so-fitting for the holiday and it's a gift hell actually use! $88, jackspade.com