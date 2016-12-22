Shopping: Cold Weather Clothes For Kids
Keep your kids toasty warm this winter with our picks for style-savvy cold weather clothing
In January and February, the temperature drops, and it can be hard to handle the inescapable chill on the streets of NYC. You want to keep your little ones warm and protected from the harsh winter weather the city is known for. It can be overwhelming to find the perfect gear, so we picked out 10 fashion-forward items you and your kids are sure to love!
Canada Goose Bobcat Hoody in Polar Camo
This special hoody is perfect if you want your little ones to stay warm and stand out. This adorable coat by Canada Goose has reflective detailing for extra visibility. You won’t have to worry about your kids running around the neighborhood in this! $295, canadagoose.com
L.L.Bean Girls' Glacier Summit Waterproof Pants, Print
Snow clothes can be bulky and awkward, but not these L.L.Bean pants! Dress up your daughter for skiing or sledding, and she’s sure to stay dry. With two different patterns, your little one will stay warm while looking stylish in her snow gear. $89, llbean.com
Moncler Enfant Darwin Jacket in Military Green
If you want your little ones to be warm this winter, this nylon jacket by Moncler may be the answer to all your problems. With an integrated hood, a detachable sheepskin collar, elastic cuffs, and a double breast pocket, this coat has it all, and will protect your kids from the chilly NYC weather. $950, store.moncler.com
Ralph Lauren Kids Quilted Down Hooded Jacket
Ralph Lauren’s quilted down hooded jacket is chic and cozy! This classic plaid pattern will look adorable on your little one, and with 600-fill-power down you can’t go wrong. $115, ralphlauren.com
The North Face Toddler Insulated Jumpsuit
The North Face’s insulated jumpsuit will keep your toddler toasty this winter. This jumpsuit comes in red and black and pink and purple, so your kids can choose their favorite print! Slip them into this suit right before a rendezvous in the snow. They’ll stay dry, and you’ll stay happy. $149, thenorthface.com
Roxy Girls 7-14 American Pie Snow Jacket in Waterinca - Brigth White
This jacket is great for girls 7-14. This chic coat is waterproof and warm, and comes in three cute patterns. Your daughter will love rocking her snow jacket around the city! $140, roxy.com
Quiksilver Boys 8-16 Mission Printed Snow Jacket
Perfect for boys 8-16, this edgy snow jacket will keep your boys safe from the cold, snowy weather. With five patterns to choose from, you’ll find one your son is sure to adore! $120, quicksilver.com
Patagonia Girls' Down Sweater Jacket in Forest Folklore
With a full, windproof shell, and an adorable quilted pattern, your daughter will feel warm and chic in Patagonia’s sweater jacket. Whether she’s playing in Central Park, or stopping for a quick lunch down the street, this jacket can accompany her throughout the rest of the winter months! $59-$119, patagonia.com
Lands' End Boys Expedition Parka
Lands’ End’s Expedition Park is made with 600-fill down, and will keep your little ones as warm as they can be. This jacket comes in four different colors your boys will love. With a furry hood and a waterproof shell, it’s the perfect choice during these cold winter months! $140-$160, landsend.com
Hatley Vintage Ski Boys' Fuzzy Fleece Mock Neck Jacket
If your kids love to ski, then this festive fleece is the perfect way to spoil them this winter. The cheerful print is a delight, and the fuzzy fleece will keep them nice and cozy no-matter-what. $49, hatley.com