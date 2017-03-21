Shopping: Inspired By April The Giraffe

We’re wishing April the Giraffe the best of luck on the home stretch of her pregnancy with adorable giraffe treats and gifts for little ones

Over yonder in Harpursville, NY, April the world-famous pregnant giraffe is apparently close to going in to labor with her fourth calf, but is still holding out! Giraffe’s are pregnant for 15 months, so we’re sure April is ready to meet her new calf. And the whole country is watching her pregnancy live-stream and waiting with baited breath:



We’re wishing April a safe and speedy delivery and to celebrate her captivating pregnancy–which you can watch live in the video stream above–we’ve rounded up our favorite giraffe-themed treats and gifts for kids and babies. Click through the slider below to shop each adorable item!

To learn more about April the Giraffe, visit aprilthegiraffe.com!