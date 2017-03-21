Shopping: Inspired By April The Giraffe
We’re wishing April the Giraffe the best of luck on the home stretch of her pregnancy with adorable giraffe treats and gifts for little ones
Over yonder in Harpursville, NY, April the world-famous pregnant giraffe is apparently close to going in to labor with her fourth calf, but is still holding out! Giraffe’s are pregnant for 15 months, so we’re sure April is ready to meet her new calf. And the whole country is watching her pregnancy live-stream and waiting with baited breath:
We’re wishing April a safe and speedy delivery and to celebrate her captivating pregnancy–which you can watch live in the video stream above–we’ve rounded up our favorite giraffe-themed treats and gifts for kids and babies. Click through the slider below to shop each adorable item!
To learn more about April the Giraffe, visit aprilthegiraffe.com!
RH Baby & Child Chambray Pull Toy - Giraffe
If you love Restoration Hardware's signature look in home furnishings, you'll really love their offerings for kids. This understated and heirloom-quality pull-toy is crafted from natural wood and rope and is sure to be a favorite for little ones 18 months and up. $59, rhbabyandchild.com
Sophie the Giraffe Classical Creation – Birth Set #2
Perhaps the only giraffe more high-profile than April is Sophie. This cute gift set includes the famous Sophie teether along with a coordinating rattle. $39.63, sophiethegiraffe-usa.com
aden + anais classic dream blanket in jungle jam - giraffe
Muslin blankets from aden + anais are a baby shower gift staple, and their animal prints are especially precious. $49.95, adenandanais.com
Serena & Lily Mounted Giraffe
Add some safari flare to your child's room or nursery with this felted wool-and-bamboo wall mount from the home decor gurus at Serena & Lily. $168, serenaandlily.com
Little Giraffe Little G Blanky
Oh-so-soft and snuggly, this blanket has a sweet giraffe stuffed animal built right in! $49, littlegiraffe.com
Twoolies Natural Wool Giraffe from Perfectly Smitten
Just imagine these brightly colored creatures in a playroom or nursery! Mayan weavers make each animal by hand in the highlands of South Mexico using 100 percent natural wool knitted on manual loom, and they come in three color options. $49, perfectlysmitten.com
Holztiger Giraffe from Norman & Jules
Head over to Park Slope's Norman & Jules toy store and snap up this life-like wooden giraffe toy. It's perfect for ages 3-7. $19, normanandjules.com
Mix & Match Animals from giggle
NYC-based baby gear retailer giggle is back at it again with the cutest toys in town! This set of three lets your child add pals to the mix with their pretend April. $22, giggle.com
Natural Wooden Giraffe Figure from My Sweet Muffin
Crafted form the wood of a Silk tree, this whimsical figurine is sanded smooth with no added varnish and painted with natural ink. $8.50, mysweetmuffin.com
Bashful Medium Giraffe from the Pink Olive
MYC's own the Pink Olive is always a treasure trove of fun finds for little ones--and this cuddly giraffe is no exception! $24, pinkolive.com