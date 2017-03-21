Shopping: Inspired By April The Giraffe

New York Family Magazine
    We’re wishing April the Giraffe the best of luck on the home stretch of her pregnancy with adorable giraffe treats and gifts for little ones

     By Mia Weber

    Over yonder in Harpursville, NY, April the world-famous pregnant giraffe is apparently close to going in to labor with her fourth calf, but is still holding out! Giraffe’s are pregnant for 15 months, so we’re sure April is ready to meet her new calf. And the whole country is watching her pregnancy live-stream and waiting with baited breath:

    We’re wishing April a safe and speedy delivery and to celebrate her captivating pregnancy–which you can watch live in the video stream above–we’ve rounded up our favorite giraffe-themed treats and gifts for kids and babies. Click through the slider below to shop each adorable item!

    To learn more about April the Giraffe, visit aprilthegiraffe.com!

    • RH Baby & Child Chambray Pull Toy - Giraffe
      RH Baby & Child Chambray Pull Toy - Giraffe

      If you love Restoration Hardware's signature look in home furnishings, you'll really love their offerings for kids. This understated and heirloom-quality pull-toy is crafted from natural wood and rope and is sure to be a favorite for little ones 18 months and up. $59, rhbabyandchild.com

    • Sophie the Giraffe Classical Creation – Birth Set #2
      Sophie the Giraffe Classical Creation – Birth Set #2

      Perhaps the only giraffe more high-profile than April is Sophie. This cute gift set includes the famous Sophie teether along with a coordinating rattle. $39.63, sophiethegiraffe-usa.com

    • aden + anais classic dream blanket in jungle jam - giraffe
      aden + anais classic dream blanket in jungle jam - giraffe

      Muslin blankets from aden + anais are a baby shower gift staple, and their animal prints are especially precious. $49.95, adenandanais.com

    • Serena & Lily Mounted Giraffe
      Serena & Lily Mounted Giraffe

      Add some safari flare to your child's room or nursery with this felted wool-and-bamboo wall mount from the home decor gurus at Serena & Lily. $168, serenaandlily.com

    • Little Giraffe Little G Blanky
      Little Giraffe Little G Blanky

      Oh-so-soft and snuggly, this blanket has a sweet giraffe stuffed animal built right in! $49, littlegiraffe.com

    • Twoolies Natural Wool Giraffe from Perfectly Smitten
      Twoolies Natural Wool Giraffe from Perfectly Smitten

      Just imagine these brightly colored creatures in a playroom or nursery! Mayan weavers make each animal by hand in the highlands of South Mexico using 100 percent natural wool knitted on manual loom, and they come in three color options. $49, perfectlysmitten.com

    • Holztiger Giraffe from Norman & Jules
      Holztiger Giraffe from Norman & Jules

      Head over to Park Slope's Norman & Jules toy store and snap up this life-like wooden giraffe toy. It's perfect for ages 3-7. $19, normanandjules.com

    • Mix & Match Animals from giggle
      Mix & Match Animals from giggle

      NYC-based baby gear retailer giggle is back at it again with the cutest toys in town! This set of three lets your child add pals to the mix with their pretend April. $22, giggle.com

    • Natural Wooden Giraffe Figure from My Sweet Muffin
      Natural Wooden Giraffe Figure from My Sweet Muffin

      Crafted form the wood of a Silk tree, this whimsical figurine is sanded smooth with no added varnish and painted with natural ink. $8.50, mysweetmuffin.com

    • Bashful Medium Giraffe from the Pink Olive
      Bashful Medium Giraffe from the Pink Olive

      MYC's own the Pink Olive is always a treasure trove of fun finds for little ones--and this cuddly giraffe is no exception! $24, pinkolive.com


