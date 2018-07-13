8 Shark Week Viewing Party Ideas
If you ever needed a reason to get your family and friends together for a fun summer party, then let Shark Week be that reason!
Need ideas for your Shark Week viewing party? Then look no further! Celebrate the 30th anniversary of television’s longest running summer special with these yummy and creative ideas.
Shark Party Invitations
Once you’ve decided which one of this year’s 22 specials you want to watch with your guests, get cracking on those invitations. If you don’t have a lot of time or aren’t particularly skilled at drawing and crafting, there are tons of free templates online that you can simply print out.
Shark Photo Prop
A shark head photo prop is a great way to greet your guests—especially the kids! Grab a big, sturdy piece of paper (18” x 24” should be perfect) and cut it into the shape of a shark’s head with a hole in the middle for its mouth. Think of the “Jaws” movie poster and just follow its general outline. Just make sure to make those teeth sharp! When your guests arrive they can take a picture with their head in the shark’s jaws!
Shark Decorations
If you just really love Shark Week and want to decorate your entire apartment in blue, then head to Particity for balloons, paper plates, napkins, and tableware—an all-out shark extravaganza!
Ocean Water Punch
For an easy kid-friendly beverage, opt for ocean water punch! Potentially one of the easiest drinks to prepare for a crowd, ocean water punch is a mixture of only three ingredients. Stir together one packet of Kool-Aid Blue Raspberry Lemonade, one liter of Lemonade, and one liter of Sprite or another Lemon Lime Soda. Done. Make sure to chill before serving. Check out the original recipe here!
Blood In The Water Martini
For a delicious ocean-inspired cocktail, maybe try a Blood In The Water martini. In a shaker combine some ice, three ounces of cherry vodka, and two drops of blue food coloring. Gently shake until incorporated. Add six ounces of a lemon or lime soda and half an ounce of grenadine. Simple, refreshing, and blue! Check out the original recipe here!
Fish Tacos
Obviously, for a Shark Week viewing party you have to serve some seafood. And fish tacos are the most summery of all party foods. Fry up some white fish (tilapia or cod would be perfect), lay it on a warm corn tortilla smeared with sour cream, and top with a quick salsa and shredded cabbage. Don’t forget a squeeze of lime!
The Alternative
If your apartment is too tiny for any sort of get-together or you simply don’t feel like hosting, then head out Rockaway Beach in Queens on Saturday, July 21st at 9:45 am for a beach clean-up! Support the Ocean Conservancy who’s partnered up with the Discovery Channel to raise awareness about ocean pollution and clean up America’s beaches. This is a great way to give back to the environment and spend a non-conventional beach day with your family.