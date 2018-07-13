8 Shark Week Viewing Party Ideas

Shark Photo Prop

A shark head photo prop is a great way to greet your guests—especially the kids! Grab a big, sturdy piece of paper (18” x 24” should be perfect) and cut it into the shape of a shark’s head with a hole in the middle for its mouth. Think of the “Jaws” movie poster and just follow its general outline. Just make sure to make those teeth sharp! When your guests arrive they can take a picture with their head in the shark’s jaws!