The Sharpest Swag For Shark Week 2018
Shark Week 2018 starts on Sunday, July 22–make sure your kiddos are geared up to celebrate in style with our fave pieces of Shark Week swag
It’s that time of the summer again–time to get out of the water and get tuned in to the Discovery Channel! Shark Week 2018 starts up on Sunday. July 22, and we’ve rounded up the sharpest swag for kids of all ages to celebrate the scariest week in nature television in high style.
12 Picks for Shark Week 2018:
-
Crate & kids Shark Throw Pillow
Crate & kids Shark Throw Pillow, $26, crateandbarrel.com
-
Vineyard Vines Girls Shark Week Shark Camo One Piece
Vineyard Vines Girls Shark Week Shark Camo One Piece, $59, vineyardvines.com
-
Boden School Navy Sharks Surf Shorts
Boden School Navy Sharks Surf Short, $30, bodenusa.com
-
Bling2O Shark Attack Mask
Bling2O Shark Attack Mask, $29.95, bling2o.com
-
J.Crew Boys' Surfing with Sharks T-shirt
J.Crew Boys’ Surfing with Sharks T-shirt, $19.50, jcrew.com
-
STATE Bags Mini Kane Backpack
STATE Bags Mini Kane Backpack, Sharks, $55, statebags.com
-
Old Navy Reversible Ripstop Sun Hat for Toddler Boys
Old Navy Reversible Ripstop Sun Hat for Toddler Boys, $10.97, oldnavy.gap.com
-
EMU Little Creatures Shark Boot
EMU Little Creatures Shark Boot, $89.95, emuaustralia.com
-
Albetta Crochet Sharky Babygro
Albetta Crochet Sharky Babygro, from Maisonette,
-
L.L.Bean Discovery Glow Backpack
L.L.Bean Brilliant Blue Shark Patrol Discovery Glow Backpack, $39.95, llbean.com
-
Pottery Barn Kids Allover Shark Beach Towel
Pottery Barn Kids Allover Shark Beach Towel, $21.75, potterybarnkids.com
-
Youth "Hangry" Shark T-Shirt
Youth “Hangry” Shark T-Shirt from the AMNH Store, $19.95, shop.amnh.org