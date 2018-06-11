Sea-Worthy Swag For National Lobster Day
June 15 is National Lobster Day! With our picks for sea-worthy style, the whole family can celebrate this summer holiday in the coolest way
National Lobster Day is coming right up on June 15! What better way to get in the summer spirit and celebrate this quirky and crustacean holiday than with a whole bunch of sea-worthy and lobster-adorned style swag for the whole family? From beachy outfits for mom and dad to cute picks for babies, toddlers, and kids of all ages, we have your lobster clothing and gifts covered!
12 Cool Picks for National Lobster Day:
CPC Childrenswear Beatrice Bubble, Lobster
CPC Childrenswear Beatrice Bubble, Lobste, from Maisonette, $65, maisonette.com
Boden Tipped Appliqué T-shirt
Boden Tipped Appliqué T-shirt, Ecru Hot Lobster, $30, bodenusa.com
Petite Plume Nautical White Short Set with Lobster
Petite Plume Nautical White Short Set with Lobste, from Maisonette, $48, maisonette.com
Sea Bags Blue Lobster Print Ditty Bag
Sea Bags Blue Lobster Print Ditty Bag, $30, seabags.com
Pink Chicken Harry T
Pink Chicken Harry T, Antique White Lobsters, pinkchicken.com
Vineyard Vines Lobster Toss Bow Tie
Vineyard Vines Lobster Toss Bow Tie, $55, vineyardvines.com
J.Crew Slim-Fit Short-Sleeve Printed Shirt
J.Crew Slim-Fit Short-Sleeve Printed Shirt, Navy Red Lobster, $24.95, jcrew.com
Sunnylife Luxe Lie-On Float Lobster
Sunnylife Luxe Lie-On Float Lobster, $60, sunnylife.com
Lilly Pulitzer Callahan Short With Patch
Lilly Pulitzer Callahan Short With Patch, True Navy Lobster Patch Embellishment, $68, lillypulitzer.com
You're My Lobster Card from the Pink Olive
You’re My Lobster Card from the Pink Olive, $5.75, pinkolive.com
Lobster Fedora from Anthropologie
Lobster Fedora from Anthropologie, $39.95, anthropologie.com
Mark & Graham Colorful Coasters, Set of 50
Mark & Graham Colorful Coasters, Set of 50, $49, markandgraham.com