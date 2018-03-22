This app allows students to anonymously report concerns they have that will help identify and stop at-risk students and offers schools resources for education and prevention as well.

There have been 19 school shootings this year alone, including in Parkland, Florida where 17 people lost their lives at the hand of a student gunman just one month ago. In response, Sandy Hook Promise–founded by Nicole Hockley and Mark Barden, who both lost their first-grade sons at the Sandy Hook school shooting–is launching its Say Something Anonymous Reporting Systems (SS-ARS) app across all schools nationwide today.

SS-ARS is a free app that gives students the ability to safely and anonymously report concerns they have so they can help identify and stop at-risk students before they hurt themselves or anyone else. Children can submit tips via the app, website, or by calling the 24/7 crisis center. When schools opt to utilize the SS-ARS platform, they will be provided training for all students, staff, and parents, routing for all tips to school officials and/or law enforcement, set-up of Students Against Violence Everywhere Promise clubs to embed this app into the everyday culture of the school, and all awareness materials, such as posters, floor stickers, and more to remind students of this program.

In light of these recent tragedies around the country, PepsiCo Foundation is working with SHP to underwrite the SS-ARS rollout in four of the country’s most at-risk states for gun violence. On top of this rollout, SHP is also partnering with BBDO New York to create a moving and powerful PSA meant to raise awareness of this ground-breaking program.

To find out more about the app and campaign, visit saysomething.net.