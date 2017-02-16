Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Celebrates New Year’s Eve 365 Days A Year

Rewind to about 43 days ago–remember the fireworks, festivities, street parties, and your kids staying up way past their regular bedtime. Best of all, there was that timeless tradition in which New Yorkers and tourists from around the world gathered around Times Square in anticipation of the iconic ball drop. New Year’s Eve is one of the most memorable experiences, but why limit yourself to just a single annual dose of it?

Thanks to Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Times Square, it is now possible to experience a year-long New Year’s Eve celebration! Ripley’s unveiled a unique attraction which launched this past week and will remain an exhibit for all ages to experience the unimaginable and relive the excitement of a New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square. The exhibit kicks off a series of year-long events celebrating Ripley’s Times Square’s 10th anniversary.

This display is the only place in the world where visitors can touch and interact with the original Ball from the 2007 centennial countdown, as well as the iconic Waterford Crystal podium used from the 2002 through 2014 countdowns. Museum visitors will join a-list celebrities like Christopher Reeve, Lady Gaga, and Muhammad Ali as the lucky few who have stood behind this podium.

Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Times Square is the largest “Believe It or Not!” in North America, with over 20 galleries and more than 500 artifacts from the unique Ripley’s collection. The addition of this interactive exhibit will provide visitors with the history of New Year’s Eve and allow them to be apart of the magical, famous countdown year round with just a click of a button!

Don’t miss out on a chance to ring in the New Year with your kids as much as you want this year. Ripley’s Believe It or Not’s New Year’s Eve exhibit is an experience that has to be seen to be believed.

