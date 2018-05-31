Rent the Runway Launches Maternity Subscription Service

Rent the Runway just launched a maternity subscription service and we are here for it in a major way

Calling all style-savvy mamas-to-be! The popular high-fashion rental service Rent the Runway just announced that it’s launching a maternity subscription option aiming to help pregnant and post-partum women look and feel great without having to spend unnecessary amounts on clothing they’ll only wear for a short period of time.

Rent the Runway, whose mission is to make getting dressed easier, more affordable, and sustainable, uses due-date data for their maternity program to provide a hyper-personalized experience tailored to each mother-to-be and new mom. An algorithm recommends items (from brands like Rosie Pope, Isabella Oliver, J Brand, Citizens of Humanity, Ingird & Isabel, Yumi Kim, and more) based on trimester and personal style, and also will offer style suggestions for new moms and nursing mothers. The new maternity subscription service will help mamas find looks for every aspect of life–from work to special occasions–plus, RTR is also offering complimentary access to Maternity Stylists to help moms-to-be build favorites lists and provide styling check-ins at each trimester to recommend personalized fashion picks.

“Last year at Rent the Runway, we had nearly 50 women go on maternity leave, including myself, so we know from first-hand experience what will serve expectant and new moms best,” said Rent the Runway CEO and co-founder, Jennifer Hyman. “With 70 percent of expectant moms in the U.S. working during their pregnancy, and 60 percent working after giving birth, we knew there was a need for a solution for women both during pregnancy and afterwards.”

Expectant mamas can access maternity styles on rotation with RTR Unlimited at $159/month for four items and the ability to swap an unlimited number of times each month, or with RTR Update at $89/month for four items per month. Additionally, new subscribers will receive a gift credit to Rosie Pope to purchase the perfect maternity basics to complement their new RTR subscription.

To learn more, visit renttherunway.com/maternity!