Recipe: Savory Honey Muffins

Who doesn’t love a good muffin? This recipe for Savory Honey Muffins from our friends at the National Honey Board, is perfect for a breakfast or brunch treat, an afterschool snack, or a yummy side dish at dinner!

Not only is this recipe oh-so-tasty, but it’s also easy to execute, sure to please all ages, and it features honey–a natural product made from bees, one of our planet’s most important animals.

SAVORY HONEY MUFFINS

YIELD: Makes 8 muffins

INGREDIENTS

3/4 cup low-fat milk

4 T butter melted

2 eggs

1/4 cup honey

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. salt

2 tsp. chopped chives

3/4 cup shredded Gruyere cheese + 1/4 cup for sprinkling on top of muffins

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Line 8 cups of a muffin tin with paper liners (or coat with non-stick cooking spray).

Whisk together the milk, butter, eggs, and honey in a large mixing bowl. Stir in the flour, baking powder, salt, chives, and cheese, setting aside 1/4 cup of Gruyere for sprinkling on top of muffins.

Divide the batter evenly among the cups, filling them three-quarters full.

Bake muffins for 20-25 minutes, until golden on top and remove from oven. Sprinkle remaining Gruyere cheese over tops.

Turn oven to broil and broil muffins for another 2-3 minutes until cheese is melted and lightly browned.

To learn more about the National Honey Board (and for more great recipes), visit honey.com!

