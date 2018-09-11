Recipe: Honey Poached Apples

September is Honey Month! Looking for a tasty, healthy, and easy way to spice up your family’s dessert game? Try this recipe for honey poached apples (makes 4 servings) from our friends at the National Honey Board!

INGREDIENTS

For Poached Apples:

2 firm apples

1 lemon, juiced

2 cups water

1/3 cup honey

1/2 vanilla bean, split lengthwise

salt

For Sauce:

1 cup Greek yogurt

2 tsp. toasted sesame seeds

granola, optional

DIRECTIONS

Cut a sheet of round parchment paper to fit the inside of the poaching pot.

Peel the apples, then cut them in half from the stem down – keep the stem on if possible. Core and squeeze a little bit of lemon juice over them, set the rest of the lemon juice aside. Place on a plate and set aside.

In the 4-quart pot, add the water, honey and juice of the rest of the lemon. Boil on medium heat and stir until the honey is dissolved. Reduce heat to low, add the apples and cover with the round parchment. Simmer for 20 minutes, flipping the apples after 10 minutes. They should be tender when pierced. Use a slotted spoon and set apples aside.

Boil the liquid on high for another 2 minutes and then set the sauce aside to cool.

After 30 minutes, the sauce and apples should be room temperature.

Once the sauce is cool, in a small bowl, mix 3 tsp. of sauce in with the yogurt. Place the apples on plates and top with a dollop of the honey yogurt. Finish each plate with 1/2 tsp. toasted sesame, 1/2 tsp. of sauce drizzled over the top and a handful of granola, if you have it.

TIPS

If you choose to use granola, you can also use gluten-free granola.

If you don’t have a poaching pot, you can use a 4-quart stock pot for this recipe.

If making a larger batch, just try and use a big enough pot so that the apple pieces are all flat on the bottom surface of the pot.

Recipe courtesy of Chef Jessica Koslow, made for the National Honey Board. To learn more about the National Honey Board (and for more great recipes), visit honey.com!