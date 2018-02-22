Recipe: Honey & Nut Glazed Brie Cheese

New York Family Camp Fairs The Blackboard Awards New York Baby Show
    Yum! The baked brie cheese with honey recipe is sure to be a hit at your next gathering

    Looking for a tasty and easy way to spice up your festive appetizer or pre-dinner snack rotation? Try this recipe for honey and nut glazed brie cheese from our friends at the National Honey Board!

    YIELD: Makes 16 to 20 servings

    INGREDIENTS

    1/4 cup honey

    1 T brandy

    1/4 cup coarsely chopped pecans

    18 oz. wheel of Brie cheese, (about 5-inch diameter)

    DIRECTIONS

    In a small bowl, combine honey, pecans, and brandy.

    Place cheese on a large ovenproof platter or 9-inch pie plate. Bake in preheated 500°F oven 4 to 5 minutes or until cheese softens.

    Drizzle honey mixture over top of cheese. Bake 2 to 3 minutes longer or until topping is thoroughly heated. Do not melt cheese.

    To learn more about the National Honey Board (and for more great recipes), visit honey.com!

