Recipe: Honey Bread Pudding
Switch up your breakfast routine with this yummy recipe for honey bread pudding
Looking for a tasty, healthy, and easy way to spice up your family’s breakfast routine? Try this recipe for honey bread pudding from our friends at the National Honey Board!
YIELD: Makes 1 serving
INGREDIENTS
1 large slice whole grain bread
1/4 cup nonfat vanilla Greek yogurt
1/4 cup low-fat milk
1/2 T honey
+ 1/2 T honey for drizzling on top
2 T unsweetened vanilla protein powder
1/4 tsp. cinnamon
DIRECTIONS
Cut bread into 16 small squares and add to a Mason jar or container with a lid.
In a small food processor or blender, combine Greek yogurt, milk, honey, protein powder, and cinnamon.
Pour over bread, allowing it to fully soak in.
Cover and refrigerate overnight.
In the morning, drizzle remaining honey on top, grab a spoon, and dig in!
To learn more about the National Honey Board (and for more great recipes), visit honey.com!