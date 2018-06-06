Recipe: Geoffrey Zakarian’s Butter Poached Lobster Roll

National Lobster Day is coming up on June 15–celebrate with Chef Geoffrey Zakarian’s Butter Poached Lobster Roll from the Point Royal at The Diplomat Beach Resort

This National Lobster Day–Friday, June 15–celebrate with in the yummiest way with recipe the whole family will love. Celeb Chef and local dad Geoffrey Zakarian’s lobster roll recipe–which is served at his restaurant Point Royal at The Diplomat Beach Resort–is the perfect summer meal!

The GZ Butter Poached Lobster Roll is uniquely served with a spicy Mustard Sauce which includes ingredients such as mustard powder, lemon juice, and Dijon mustard, as well as mayonnaise. When preparing the dish, the fresh lobster is first warmed in butter to enhance the flavor. You can make your own version with the recipe below!

Geoffrey Zakarian’s Butter Poached Lobster Roll with Bibb Lettuce from Spicy Mustard Dressing at Point Royal at The Diplomat Beach Resort:

Ingredients (yields 2 portions) for the lobster roll:

2 each 1 ½# lobsters, parcooked boiled until they turn red, then meat removed in tact

2 Tbsp water

2# butter, diced, cold

2 Tbsp lemon juice

2 each brioche hot dog rolls, edges and ends squared off

½ cup spicy mustard mayonnaise (recipe follows)

1 head bibb lettuce, outer leaves removed

2 Tbsp chives, shaved

4 each lemon wedges

1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp lemon juice

kosher salt

fresh cracked pepper

Procedure:

Clean the lobsters by removing the tail meat, knuckle meat, and claw meat in tact.

Split the tail down the center and clean the waste track. Heat the water over medium heat in a medium sauce pan. Whisk in the butter a little

at a time, being careful to make sure it forms a creamy emulsion. Rotate the pan off

and on the heat, melting the butter until it is all incorporated. Season with kosher salt

and fresh cracked pepper. Keep warm but not simmering. The butter must stay

emulsified. Toast the hot dog buns on all sides in a pan with a small amount of butter. Warm the

lobster through in the butter bath until fully cooked and warmed through. Place the in

a small bowl and dress with a small amount of olive oil and lemon juice. In the bun put

the lobster, and drizzle with the spicy mayonnaise. Finish with chives. Serve with a lemon wedge. Lobster roll should be warm.

Ingredients (yields 1 cup) for the spicy mustard mayonnaise:

1 Tbsp Coleman’s mustard powder

2 Tbsp water

1 Tbsp lemon juice

¼ cup Dijon mustard

½ cup Hellman’s mayonnaise

kosher salt

fresh cracked pepper

Procedure:

Whisk all ingredients together and season with salt and pepper.