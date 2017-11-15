Oh-So-Easy Apple Fritters

Apples are an essential ingredient in fall snacks, treats, and desserts. This recipe for apple fritters (from our friends at Stemilt Growers) makes for a delicious and super-easy seasonal treat that the whole family is sure to love!

Yields 8; prep time: 15 minutes; cook time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/3 cups granulated sugar

2 1/4 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

1 tsp ground cinnamon

2 large eggs, room temperature

3/4 cup milk

2 tsp pure vanilla extract

2 tbsp butter, melted

2 medium apples , peeled, cored and cut into 1/4-inch dice

safflower, avocado or vegetable oil for frying

confectioner’s sugar

Directions:

1. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, granulated sugar, baking powder, salt and cinnamon until combined. Set aside.

2. In a medium bowl, lightly beat the eggs. Whisk in the milk, vanilla and butter.

3. Gently stir the egg mixture into the dry just until almost combined. Add the apples and fold just a few times.

4. Heat 1 1/2 to 2 inches of oil in a saucepan over medium heat to about 350 degrees. Drop the batter into the oil using a 2 tablespoon cookie scoop or 1/8 cup measuring cup. Cook until golden before flipping them over. Use a slotted spoon and a wooden chopstick for easy turning. Cook time will be about 2 1/2 to 3 minutes total.

5. Transfer the fritters to a paper towel lined wire rack placed over a baking sheet to cool slightly. Dust with confectioner’s sugar and serve warm

Additional Notes:

Use a combination of apples for best results. Try a mix of Fuji, Piñata, Pink Lady or Gala.

To make these ahead of time or to reheat leftover fritters, warm in a preheated oven at 350 degrees for about 5 to 6 minutes and dust with additional confectioner’s sugar

