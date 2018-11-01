Real Estate: Brooklyn, Outer Boroughs & Suburbs

Just in case you haven’t heard, Manhattan isn’t the only game in town anymore for New York City families ready to settle in and find a place to call home. Here’s your guide to a dozen properties in the (fantastic) outer boroughs and suburbs.

Brooklyn

22 Caton

At 22 Caton, you and your family have found a place to truly decompress. Located two blocks from Prospect Park, this seven-story LEED Gold Certified rental building features 73 bright, eco-friendly apartments with in-unit washer/dryers and private outdoor spaces in most units. In addition, such amenities as a children’s playroom, lounge, shuffle board, corn-hole, and a rooftop with garden plots are sure to keep you entertained.

308 N 7th

If you’ve been wanting to live in Williamsburg, 308 N 7th may be the condo building for you. Not only are the apartments spacious, but the children’s playroom is a big focal point. The space was designed by Paris Forino, who did all the interiors in the building and has also worked on the Gem Hotel in Chelsea and Steiner East Village: Plus, it has some of the best views in town. Imagine watching your kids play while surrounded by stunning views of the New York City skyline on two sides.

550 Vanderbilt

Want to live in New York’s newest park? That’s the promise surrounding 550 Vanderbilt, the first residential building to open in Pacific Park Brooklyn, located in Prospect Heights. This new Frank Gehry-designed 22-acre project includes 350,000 square feet dedicated entirely to park space, children’s play areas, open lawns, basketball courts, dog runs, and more amenities. That’s not all: The building, rated Silver LEED, has been designed with the philosophy of preserving open light and views from each of the 278 residences. Every component of this building has been selected for its sustainable, environmentally-friendly principles. The amenities span 10,000 square feet and include a library by McNally Jackson, fitness center by the Wright Fit, a children’s playroom, pet grooming station, and a rooftop terrace featuring communal gardens and breathtaking city views.

Arbor Eighteen

The neighborhood between South Slope and Greenwood Heights is getting a new 11-story full-service condo building in the form of Arbor Eighteen, which features spacious family-sized apartments with a large number of two- and three-bedroom homes available. Families with young kids will appreciate the windowed playroom and gorgeous green space. The addition of on-site parking makes it easier than ever for families to drive their families around town.

Hub

Located at the intersection of five Brooklyn neighborhoods—Boerum Hill, Fort Greene, Brooklyn Heights, Park Slope, and Downtown Brooklyn—is Hub, a new 55-story residential rental tower. With 750 apartments, including two-bedrooms, you’ll find soaring views of the harbor, Manhattan skyline, bridges and parks, and over 40,000 square feet of amenity space, including a 75-ft indoor pool, a lushly landscaped sundeck and lawn, a children’s playroom, party room, grilling cabanas, a fully-equipped gym, a dog run, and indoor and outdoor movie screens.

The Nevins

Located on the cusp of Boerum Hill and Downtown Brooklyn, the Nevins is a luxury condo building that offers homes filled with light, space, and expansive private terraces. Featuring sleek, contemporary design, the apartments at the Nevins sport white oak floors and ceilings with heights of up to 10 feet. Families will love such building amenities as a children’s playroom, a panoramic landscaped roof deck, landscaped courtyard, and bicycle room.

The Bronx

Skyview Riverdale

If you’ve considered an exodus to Riverdale, this may be your moment. Last April, sales officially began at the renovated Skyview Riverdale, a community of three 20-story towers at the end of a tree-lined street with 23 acres of landscaped outdoor space and amenities, roughly 25 minutes to Midtown. The building even features three- and four-bedroom residences with river and park views, ideal for larger families. Situated on a crest overlooking the Hudson River and the Palisades, Skyview Riverdale offers expansive views, unparalleled amenities including a 101-ft resort pool (larger than the standard Olympic size), a children’s pool/splash pad, playground, dog park, health club, tennis courts, basketball courts, and a full-service café offering home and poolside delivery service. Regularly scheduled events are also part of life, including flea markets, farmers’ markets, composting, educational seminars, kids’ events, movie nights, and much more.

Queens

Corte

Eager to make Long Island City’s up-and-coming Court Square neighborhood your home? If so, Corte offers two- and three-bedroom spacious condominiums (there are 85 units total) that are specifically designed for growing families who will love the building’s family-friendly amenities, including a colorful children’s playroom with a chalkboard-painted wall for kids to express their creativity, a cozy residents’ lounge, stroller parking, bike storage, a pet wash, and lots more.

Factory House

Love the look of rustic industrial spaces? If so, then Factory House is a condo building worth checking out. With one- to four-bedroom condos, the building has an old-world warehouse feel and features landscaped outdoor spaces, a children’s playroom, an attended lobby, on-site parking garage, a library lounge, and bicycle storage.

Galerie

At Galerie, a new 11-story, 182-residence condo building in Long Island City, homes feature custom-stained white oak flooring and custom kitchens with top-tier appliances and islands with seating, perfect for busy families on the go. With two- and three-bedroom homes, Galerie also offers 13,000 square feet of amenities, including a full-size indoor pool opening onto a landscaped central courtyard, children’s playroom, pet spa, stroller storage, and an expansive rooftop terrace.

LeFrak City

If you’re seeking a no-fee rental, LeFrak City is an ideal pick with renovated interiors that include stylish new cabinetry, countertops, and appliances, new bathrooms, abundant storage, and modernized fixtures. Families will love the seasonal outdoor swimming pool, playgrounds, and brand new tennis and basketball courts. Located near Rego Park and Flushing, Queens, LeFrak City is also steps away from shopping, dining, entertainment, and the beautiful Flushing Meadows Park.

Long Island

Roslyn Landing

If you’re ready to move a little bit beyond the city limits to a town that’s a quick LIRR ride away, consider Roslyn Landing. Located in the heart of the historic village of Roslyn, NY, in Nassau County, this condo building features two- and three-bedroom duplex residences, traditional two-story homes and three-floor townhomes. Located on 12 landscaped acres with two ponds, a 1,000-ft waterfront promenade and a clubhouse, the community also sports a children’s playground, a clubhouse featuring a range of activities and entertainment spaces, “house” kayaks, paddleboards, and bicycles.