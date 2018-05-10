May 18: Iftar/Shabbat Dinner and viewing of The Sarah Play

Join the NYC Muslim-Jewish Solidarity Committee as they watch The Sarah Play, a story of three actors who struggle to tell the ancient story of Sarah and Hagar, the mothers of Isaac and Ishmael, through a modern lens. They draw from the Muslim, Christian, and Jewish traditions to determine which version gets told, but realize just how difficult it is since there are so many accounts of what happened. Following the play, there will be a meal for all to enjoy. The play starts at 7pm, so please arrive on time. Your ticket price includes both the play and meal so make sure to order your ticket in advance. For inquiries, email info@muslimjewishsolidarity.org. $25, 7-9:30pm, The 14th Street Y: 344 East 14th Street, eventbrite.com.