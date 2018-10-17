This November, the Huffington Post will give parents a new outlet to convene and discuss the world that they’re raising children in. The How To Raise A Kid Conference will be held at The William Vale in Brooklyn, where parents and experts will be able to discuss hard-hitting topics that children are dealing with every day. This conference will provide a forum for parents to discuss the ways that they can adapt their parenting styles to fit their kid’s needs.

Children today are facing the harsh reality of gun violence, bullying, and other adversities that make adolescence even more difficult than it already is. The How To Raise A Kid Conference will put parents in touch with professionals in the field to learn more about how they can better support their kids and raise them to be strong against these types of difficulties. How can you effectively teach your child to be respectful, knowledgeable, and self-sufficient? It’s not easy, but it’s possible.

The conference is an all-day event that will provide a series of forums for parents to enter an educated conversation on how to raise your kid. There will be forums on raising a screen-savvy kid, educating your child in sex and consent, and how to teach them to be stronger than a bully. Attendees will even get to sit in on a mother-daughter chat with Julie and Naomi Wadler: Naomi is the 12-year-old activist who rocked the nation at this year’s March For Our Lives. Following lunch, there will be a series of breakout sessions with experts to discuss how to approach topics of sex, race, discipline, and money/social responsibilities.

In addition to these talks, attendees can enjoy food, free swag, and pop-up shops at the conference. The How To Raise A Kid Conference will be held on November 2, 2018, at The William Vale in Brooklyn.