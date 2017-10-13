Rachel Zoe Is Teaming Up With Quinny & Maxi-Cosi Again

Back in summer 2016, savvy new and expectant parents lost their minds when fashion maven (and mom-of-two) Rachel Zoe launched an oh-so-chic baby gear collaboration with Quinny and Maxi-Cosi, offering luxe strollers, car seats, and diaper bags as part of the Jet Set Collection. Well, she’s back at it and we are so excited!

Zoe is once again joining forces with baby gear standard-bearers Quinny and Maxi-Cosi to launch a Luxe Sport Collection at Nordstrom in January 2018. The collection, which is defined by a sleek monochrome color palette and sporty netted details and champagne-hued accents, will include a Quinny Zapp Flex Plus stroller, a Quinny Diaper Bag, a Maxi-Cosi Mico Max 30 car seat, and a Maxi-Cosi Pria 85 Max car seat.

“It has​ been such a fun process to collaborate once again with Quinny and Maxi-Cosi,” Zoe says. “For this collection, I was inspired by the modern woman on the go, who is all about looking effortlessly glamorous in her daily routine yet never sacrificing comfort for style. The mix of classic black and white staples coupled with gorgeous metallic champagne accents creates a polished and refined look, but also provides parents with functional elements like easily washable fabrics.”

Be sure to mark your calendar for early January 2018 and head to Nordstrom to snag your gear picks! To learn more, visit quinny.com!

