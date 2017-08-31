New York Family Magazine
Menu
    • New York Family Magazine

    • Private School Admissions: Letters of Reference Do’s & Don’ts

    Starting the private school admissions process? Here’s how to navigate the letters of reference question

    PrintFriendly and PDFPrint This Post
     By New York Family

    Letters of reference from adults who know your child and your family well can be excellent insights for admissions directors. However, there are many factors to keep in mind when requesting letters of reference to insure that your well-placed intentions don’t end up doing more harm than good. Here’s a primer to keep on-hand.

    DO:

    • Check whether the school(s) you’re applying to require letters of reference
    • Request letters of reference from a family at the school whom you know well
    • Keep in mind that a genuine good fit means more than a reference from a board member or big name
    • Request letters from someone who can speak specifically about your child’s strengths
    • Make sure references in the school community are in good standing and are well-liked
    • Request letters from a variety of sources (ie: coaches, tutors, music instructors)
    • Follow the instructions for submitting reference forms if your application calls for that

    SIGN UP FOR NEW YORK FAMILY'S NEWSLETTERS!

    Please verify your information.

    Weekly Scoop See Sample
    Weekend Planner See Sample
    New York Family Partners See Sample
    New York Family Baby See Sample
    New York Family Sports See Sample
    New York Family Camps See Sample
    New York Family Education See Sample
    New York Family Mitzvah See Sample

    To receive the most personalized content, enter your child's birthday or your due date and zip code:

    DON’T:

    • Feel pressured to submit letters of reference if the school doesn’t require them
    • Request letters of reference from a family at the school whom you know only through multiple degrees of separation
    • Ask your reference to put too much emphasis on your own accomplishments
    • Bombard the admissions office with multiple letters
    • Put too much stock in a letter from a celebrity or high-profile person who has nothing to do with the school
    • Submit reference letters from close family members like grandparents, aunts, and uncles
    • Buy into the misconception that extra reference letters give an applicant an advantage if the school only asks for one, or only asks for a reference form submission

    Our contributing education experts:

    14th Street Y Preschool, 14streety.org
    AltSchool, altschool.com
    BASIS Independent Manhattan, manhattan.basisindependent.com
    The British International School of New York, bis-ny.org
    The Calhoun School, calhoun.org
    The Cathedral School of St. John the Divine, cathedralnyc.org
    Dwight School, dwight.edu
    Léman Manhattan Preparatory School, lemanmanhattan.org
    Lycée Francais De New York, lfny.org
    Metropolitan Montessori School, mmsny.org
    Montclare Children’s School, montclareschool.org
    Morningside Montessori School, morningsidemontessori.org
    Polis World School, polis.school
    Saint Albans School, saintalbansnyc.com
    School Search NYC, schoolsearchnyc.com
    Smart City Kids, smartcitykids.com
    St. Ann, The Personal School, stannschoolnyc.org
    Twin Parks Montessori Schools, twinparks.org
    Wetherby-Pembridge, wetherby-pembridge.org

    Save

    PrintFriendly and PDFPrint This Post

    See More Related Articles

    • Current Issue

      Current Issue
    • New York Family Magazine

    • New York Family Guides

      New York Family Guides