Private School Admissions: Letters of Reference Do’s & Don’ts

Letters of reference from adults who know your child and your family well can be excellent insights for admissions directors. However, there are many factors to keep in mind when requesting letters of reference to insure that your well-placed intentions don’t end up doing more harm than good. Here’s a primer to keep on-hand.

DO:

Check whether the school(s) you’re applying to require letters of reference

Request letters of reference from a family at the school whom you know well

Keep in mind that a genuine good fit means more than a reference from a board member or big name

Request letters from someone who can speak specifically about your child’s strengths

Make sure references in the school community are in good standing and are well-liked

Request letters from a variety of sources (ie: coaches, tutors, music instructors)

Follow the instructions for submitting reference forms if your application calls for that

DON’T:

Feel pressured to submit letters of reference if the school doesn’t require them

Request letters of reference from a family at the school whom you know only through multiple degrees of separation

Ask your reference to put too much emphasis on your own accomplishments

Bombard the admissions office with multiple letters

Put too much stock in a letter from a celebrity or high-profile person who has nothing to do with the school

Submit reference letters from close family members like grandparents, aunts, and uncles

Buy into the misconception that extra reference letters give an applicant an advantage if the school only asks for one, or only asks for a reference form submission

