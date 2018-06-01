Pride Month Gear For The Whole Family
Celebrate Pride Month in style with 10 pieces of great gear for the whole family that all give back to worthy charitable organizations
June is Pride Month! Celebrate the spirit of the month with great clothing and gear for the whole family. The best part? Every pick on our list gives back a percentage of proceeds to organizations that support human and civil rights and LGBTQ causes!
10 Cool Picks For Pride Month:
-
J.Crew Kids' crewcuts X Human Rights Campaign "Love first" T-shirt
J.Crew Kids’ crewcuts X Human Rights Campaign “Love first” T-shirt, $29.50, jcrew.com
J.Crew will be donating 50 percent of the purchase price of for every shirt sold to the Human Rights Campaign, which fights discrimination against LGBTQ people
-
American Eagle AEO Pride Rainbow Strapback Hat
American Eagle AEO Pride Rainbow Strapback Hat, $19.95, ae.com
100% of sales from AE’s 2018 Pride Collection will benefit the It Gets Better Project
-
Everlane's The 100% Human Pin (3-Pack)
Everlane’s The 100% Human Pin (3-Pack), $18, everlane.com
For every 100% Human product sold, Everlane will donate $5 towards the ACLU
-
Levi’s Pride Community Trucker Jacket
Levi’s Pride Community Trucker Jacket, $148, levi.com
100% of net proceeds from the 2018 Levi’s Pride Collection will benefit the Stonewall Community Foundation and the Harvey Milk Foundation
-
Macy’s x Kenneth Cole Tied With Pride Women’s Pride Kam Sneaker
Macy’s x Kenneth Cole Tied With Pride Women’s Pride Kam Sneaker, $120, macys.com
Through their annual Pride + Joy campaign, Macy’s joins community equality celebrations nationwide with in-store special events and support for local charity partners
-
Madewell x HRC Love to All Reusable Canvas Tote Bag
Madewell x HRC Love to All Reusable Canvas Tote Bag, $10, madewell.com
Madewell will donate 50 percent of the purchase price of this reusable canvas rainbow tote to the Human Rights Campaign
-
West Elm Love is Love Mug (Set of 2)
West Elm Love is Love Mug (Set of 2), $20, westelm.com
For every Love is Love Mug set you purchase, West Elm will donate 50% of the purchase price to The Human Rights Campaign
-
J.Crew X Human Rights Campaign Pride Flag Socks
J.Crew X Human Rights Campaign Pride Flag Socks, $14.95, shop.hrc.org
J.Crew will be donating 50 percent of the purchase price of for every shirt sold to the Human Rights Campaign, which fights discrimination against LGBTQ people
-
Levi’s Pride Bandana
Levi’s Pride Bandana, $18, levi.com
100% of net proceeds from the 2018 Levi’s Pride Collection will benefit the Stonewall Community Foundation and the Harvey Milk Foundation
-
Love Conquers Hate Baby Bib
Love Conquers Hate Baby Bib, $12, shop.hrc.org
Proceeds benefit the Human Rights Campaign