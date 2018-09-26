Podcasts That Will Become Your Kids’ Favorite Pastime
To celebrate International Podcast Day on September 30, we picked 12 podcasts that will introduce your kids to a new world of entertainment and knowledge!
In the world of Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network, and Youtube, it is now much harder for parents to lure their kids away from the TV screen and other gadgets. Even though it might seem like there are no healthy alternatives to TV and computer games, it is too soon to give up! The solution to this screen problem is quite simple: Introduce your kids to podcasts!
A podcast is one of the most entertaining methods to educate your kids and keep them away from devices. On the web, you will find lots of kid-friendly podcasts, packed with fascinating stories, scientific facts, and joyful music. To celebrate the upcoming International Podcast Day, we picked twelve amazing podcasts that will introduce your kids to their new favorite pastime—and it’s completely screen free.
12 Kid-Friendly Podcasts
Story Pirates
Story Pirates is a podcast created by a group of world-class actors, comedians, and musicians who adapt stories written by kids into sketch comedy and musical theater. itunes.apple.com.
Little Stories For Tiny People
Little Stories for Tiny People is a children’s podcast featuring audio stories and tales. The podcast is perfect for parents and babysitters who are looking for an alternative way to engage toddlers and kids at bedtime. Each story is lovingly written and performed with attention to little detail and a whimsical sense of humor! littlestoriestinypeople.com
Wow in the World
Wow in the World invites curious kids and their parents on a journey away from their screens, telling the most amazing stories in science, technology, and new discoveries. itunes.apple.com
But Why: A Podcast for Curious Kids
But Why is a podcast that is made by and for kids. The podcast gives answers to all kinds of questions about nature, science, society, and the whole world! itunes.apple.com.
Brains On!
Brains On! is an educational podcast for curious kids and their parents. Each week, the podcast features kid scientists and reporters from public radio who answer questions ranging from the science behind sneezing to how to translate the purr of cats. open.spotify.com
Stories Podcast
Stories Podcast is a weekly podcast that features bedtime stories for kids. The stories range from classic stories like Peter Rabbit to completely original works. open.spotify.com
Cool Facts About Animals
Cool Facts About Animals is a podcast by and for kids that features the coolest facts about the coolest animals. Carefully researched episodes present information in a kid-friendly way and focus on the things that make animals unique. app.kidslisten.org
Girl Tales
Girl Tales is a podcast that is meant to empower girls and teach kids about equality. Award-winning female and trans*-identified playwrights turn typical fairytales into the stories where girls become heroes and princesses become little warriors. app.kidslisten.org
The Alien Adventures of Finn Caspian
The Alien Adventures of Finn Caspian is a science-fiction podcast for kids that tells the story of Finn Caspian, an 8-year-old boy aboard the “Interplanetary Exploratory Space Station.” During their adventures, Finn and his friends get to explore uncharted planets, help the occasional alien, and solve a mystery that threatens to destroy their space station. app.kidslisten.org
The Calm Kids
The Calm Kids features unique stories invented and read by Lucie (11 years old) and Charlotte (8 years old). The stories range from light-hearted tales to relaxation techniques, meant to help your kids calm down and drift off to sleep. itunes.apple.com
Sesame Street
Sesame Street is a weekly podcast, hosted by our favorite muppets of Sesame Street. Listening to this podcast, your kids will learn about friendship, patience, and sharing with Bert and Ernie. Plus they can sing cheerful songs with Elmo, Abby, Cookie Monster, and Grover. itunes.apple.com
Disney Story Central
Disney Story Central is a podcast that will spark your children’s imagination by bringing to life their favorite Disney and Pixar stories! player.fm