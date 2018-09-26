Podcasts That Will Become Your Kids’ Favorite Pastime

In the world of Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network, and Youtube, it is now much harder for parents to lure their kids away from the TV screen and other gadgets. Even though it might seem like there are no healthy alternatives to TV and computer games, it is too soon to give up! The solution to this screen problem is quite simple: Introduce your kids to podcasts!

A podcast is one of the most entertaining methods to educate your kids and keep them away from devices. On the web, you will find lots of kid-friendly podcasts, packed with fascinating stories, scientific facts, and joyful music. To celebrate the upcoming International Podcast Day, we picked twelve amazing podcasts that will introduce your kids to their new favorite pastime—and it’s completely screen free.

12 Kid-Friendly Podcasts