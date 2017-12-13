10 Places To Eat Christmas Dinner In NYC

The holiday season is already a stressful time of the year. Between all the holiday parties, gift buying, and gift wrapping, your energy is zapped by Christmas Eve. This year, let go of one more worries by letting someone else prepare dinner. Here are some of the best restaurants in Mahattan, Brooklyn, and Queens serving a special Christmas Eve or Christmas Day dinner, just for you and yours.

Manhattan

T45 Restaurant in Hyatt Centric Times Square

Head to the T45 Restaurant in the Hyatt Centric for a Christmas meal to blow you mind (and taste buds). Located in the heart of the city, T45 features an American cuisine menu. The bistro-style restaurant’s Christmas menu includes a roasted turkey with mashed potatoes, brussels sprouts, stuffing, cranberry sauce and a holiday apple cake for dessert. After filling up on their holiday dinner, head up to the rooftop bar, Bar 54, for some of their seasonal cocktails. 5-11pm, $40 for entrée; $10 for dessert, 135 W 45th Street, 646-346-1234. centric.hyatt.com

The Regency Bar & Grill

For a meal made with the freshest ingredients from local farms and fisheries, check out The Regency Bar & Grill. Known for its iconic “Power Breakfast,” The Regency’s Christmas menu is guaranteed to satisfy the most refined taste buds. The menu includes prime filet mignon, New York strip steak, king salmon, roasted cauliflower steak, and much more. The new Executive Chef, Catherine Medrano, has led the restaurant to work with regional, organic farms and support ecological fishing practices. With fresh, locally grown and caught ingredients, this dinner is hard to pass up. 2-11pm, 540 Park Avenue, 212-339-4050. loewshotels.com

Marea

Change up your normal Christmas dinner with a trip to Marea by Columbus Circle. Sink your teeth into high-end Italian cuisine with Marea’s seafood menu made fresh. On Christmas day, enjoy from a selection of fresh shrimp, octopus, fish, scallops, duck, and much more. The menu will offer a four-course meal with a wine pairing. It will also offer dessert selections including Cioccolato, Pannna Cotta, Bomboloni, and Crostata di Pere. Between the fresh seafood and the exquisite Italian desserts, you will want to spend every Christmas dinner at Marea. 11:45am-11pm, $150, 240 Central Park South, 212-582-5100. marea-nyc.com

Wallsé

For a hopelessly artful and elegant Christmas dinner, head over to Wallsé in West Village. Enjoy 20th century and minimalist artwork while enjoying the best of Chef Gutenbrunner’s Viennese and European cuisine flagship restaurant. On Christmas day, enjoy a four-course meal that includes a choice of Foie Gras Terrine with pears and pomegranate or Stripped Bass Tartare, Halibut or Scallops, Roasted Christmas Goose or Wiener schnitzel, and Chocolate Soufflé or Gingerbread Parfait. The menu even includes a special treat of Viennese Christmas cookies. This menu is definitely worth a try. 5:30-10pm, $180, 344 W 11th Street, 212-352-2300. kurtgutenbrunner.com

Dirty French

If you’re looking for cute and quaint, check out Dirty French on the Lower East Side. With its menu and atmosphere, Dirty French transports you to a French bistro across the Atlantic, without ever having to leave NYC. On Christmas day, they will be offering a three-course meal that will include Tartare, Verte, Ravigote, Menuiere, Tarte, Sorbet, among many other dishes. 5:30-11pm, A la carte menu, 180 Ludlow Street, 646-757-5477. dirtyfrench.com

Good Enough to Eat

Not looking for anything exotic but still want to know its good? Look no further; Good Enough to Eat is right around the corner. With its award-winning menu and American cuisine, Good Enough to Eat takes American style classics and perfect them. For this holiday season, it is blessing fans with both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day dinner. It will be offering a prix-fixe menu with roasted turkey, ham, and salmon with mustard sauce. All entrees will include a piece of delectable cornbread and a choice of sides including mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, and brussel sprouts. Dessert will include Red Velvet Cake, Coconut Cake, and Yule Logs to brighten you holiday spirit. Christmas Dinner will be by reservation only at 5pm and 7:30pm. After dinner here, you’ll want to come back every year. 5pm and 7:30pm, Adults: $60; Children (Ages 12 and under): $30, 520 Columbus Ave, 212-496-0163. goodenoughtoeat.com

Brooklyn & Queens

Reynard

For new American cuisine in an airy room, check out Reynard in Brooklyn. On Christmas day it will be offering a four-course menu to satisfy those holiday taste buds. The menu includes Duck a l’Orange, Pumpkin Crostini, Clam Chowder, and Roasted Rib of Beef among other tasty dishes. Even better, Reynard is a gratuity free restaurant where the menu prices include service so tipping is not necessary. 12-8m, $105, 80 Wythe Avenue, 718-460-8004. reynardnyc.com

Leuca

Williamsburg is the place to be while Leuca is making it its home. Leuca offers southern Italian cuisine with fresh ingredients and house-made pasta. They will not be serving a special Christmas Day dinner but stop by Christmas Eve for a special tasty dinner. The Christmas Eve menu or “The Feast of Seven Fishes” includes dishes like little neck clams, Scampi Ravioli, Basil Octopus Terrina, and much more. The menu is for a three-course meal with a special Chocolate Fantasia di Buon Natale for dessert. 5:30-11pm, $90, 111 North 12th Street, 718-581-5900. leuca.com

The Vanderbilt

If you’re looking to feel dressed up without actually having to dress up, check out The Vanderbilt! This restaurant mixes fresh, local, sophisticated meals with a less formal atmosphere. Unfortunately, they will not be hosting a special Christmas Day dinner either but stop buy them on Christmas Eve for a special meal. Their Christmas Eve dinner included choices like Duck Wings, Prime Rib, and Sea Bass. Their dessert selections are really something to get your mouth watering with sweets like Apple Fritters, Cheesecake, and a delicious dessert trio. Get your test buds ready for a sophisticated Christmas Eve dinner with none of the extensive preparation. 5-11pm, $60, 570 Vanderbilt Ave, 718-623-0570. thevanderbiltnyc.com

Vesta Trattoria and Winebar

For a community atmosphere, visit Vests Trattoria and Winebar in Astoria. Founded by Astoria natives with a passion for cooking, this Italian restaurant makes everyone feel like family as soon as you walk through the door. The founders are committed to offering simple, Italian cuisine to the neighborhood they grew up in. They will only be offering a special Christmas Eve dinner. However, they will be giving an option of either a prix-fixe menu, which includes Orata, Frittelle di Baccala with salt cod fritters and remoulade, Mascarpone Cheesecake among other delicious meals or an a la carte menu, which includes Braised Meatballs, Spaghetti Aglio, Wild Boar Lasagna, and much more. There will be something for everyone in the family to enjoy! 5-10pm, A la carte menu; $55 for prix-fixe menu, 21-02 30th Avenue, 718-545-5550. vestavino.com