Pineapple Recipes To Try This Summer

Bright Pineapple Ceviche

This is a sophisticated take on the pineapple theme perfect for a hot summer lunch. However, this is not a quick lunch you can take to work, so maybe reserve this one for the weekend. Pick up some skinless fresh red snapper at your local fishmonger. Juice the juice of a couple of lemons and limes and pour them over the fish in a large bowl. Make sure the acid fully covers the fish. Cover with plastic and refrigerate for four hours, or until the fish is opaque. Discard the marinade. Finely chop some pineapple, red onion, mango, cilantro, and mince a habanero. Toss it together with the fish and two tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil. Season to taste with salt and pepper and serve. Be sure to serve this ceviche immediately after mixing in the fruit: Fresh mango and pineapple have enzymes that will break down the fish and make it mushy if left for too long!

