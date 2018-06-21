Pineapple Recipes To Try This Summer
Pineapple aficionados rejoice—National Pineapple Day is here! This June 27th celebrate by making some of these pineapple dishes or drinks. Or both!
Pineapple And Black Bean Salsa
No one wants to stand over a hot stove in the middle of summer. That’s when this pineapple and black bean salsa comes to the rescue. Peel and cut one medium-sized pineapple into bite-size pieces. Seed and finely mince one small red onion and one jalapeno (if you want it spicier keep the seeds—that’s where most of the heat is!). Finally, rinse and drain a can of black beans. Add chopped cilantro, lime juice, and salt to taste. Keep the salsa in the fridge before serving—it helps the flavors blend together better!
For the original recipe visit: marthastewart.com
Jerk Shrimp And Pineapple Skewers
Unfortunately, you can’t go all summer without a hot meal even if the sweltering heat is keeping you away from the stove. The compromise? Your outdoor grill! To make these jerk shrimp and pineapple skewers simply rub some jerk seasoning on your cleaned and deveined shrimp. Then cut up some pineapple into roughly the same size as the shrimp. Finally, skewer them in alternating order. Grill the skewers for three minutes on each side and serve alongside a fresh salad. This recipe is perfect for a summer garden party!
For the original recipe visit: closetcooking.com
Pineapple Sangria
If you need a refreshing drink to go alongside your jerk shrimp and pineapple skewers then look no further. Mix one bottle of prosecco, two cups of pineapple juice, 1/2 cup of white rum, and 1/4 cup of simple syrup. Add one whole pineapple cubed alongside some lemon and lime slices. Keep refrigerated or add some ice and voila!
For the original recipe visit: lemontreedwelling.com
Pineapple Lemonade
For a kid-friendly party drink, opt for a pineapple lemonade! Add the juice of three lemons and the flesh of a whole pineapple to a blender. Blend until completely smooth and pour over some ice to serve. How easy is that?! Depending on preference you can add more lemon juice for tartness. But don’t worry about going overboard—a ripe pineapple has enough sweetness to balance everything out. Garnish with some mint for a pop of color.
For the original recipe visit: knowyourproduce.com
Piña Colada Upside Down Cake
If you’re a fan of this classic cocktail, then you are sure to be a fan of this dessert. Melt a quarter cup of butter and pour it in a 9 x 5 loaf pan. Sprinkle some brown sugar and lay some pineapple slices making sure they overlap. Cream ½ cup of butter and ½ cup of brown sugar. Add two eggs, one at a time and mix well. In another bowl add 1 ½ cups of all-purpose flour, a teaspoon of baking powder, and a pinch of salt. Add the dry ingredients to the wet. Finally, add ¾ cup of unsweetened coconut milk and a quarter of a cup of rum. Pour the mixture over the pineapple slices and bake in a preheated oven for 45 minutes at 350°F. Let the cake cool and then turn it over on a platter to serve!
For the original recipe visit: sugardishme.com
Pineapple Nice Cream
For a healthy dessert alternative try the dairy-free and paleo pineapple nice cream! The only thing you have to do is add two cups of both bananas and pineapples to a food processor and blend them until they are super creamy. This is a great alternative to ice cream since the only sugar here is the one from the fruit.
For the original recipe visit: theprettybee.com
Pineapple And Turmeric Smoothie
For a quick and healthy breakfast take on the pineapple, try this pineapple and turmeric smoothie! Chuck one banana, two cups of frozen pineapple, 1/4 cup of coconut milk, one tablespoon of turmeric in the blender, and blend until completely smooth. This smoothie isn’t only delicious, but also a refreshing pick-me-up that you can drink instead of coffee!
For the original recipe visit: jaroflemons.com
Bright Pineapple Ceviche
This is a sophisticated take on the pineapple theme perfect for a hot summer lunch. However, this is not a quick lunch you can take to work, so maybe reserve this one for the weekend. Pick up some skinless fresh red snapper at your local fishmonger. Juice the juice of a couple of lemons and limes and pour them over the fish in a large bowl. Make sure the acid fully covers the fish. Cover with plastic and refrigerate for four hours, or until the fish is opaque. Discard the marinade. Finely chop some pineapple, red onion, mango, cilantro, and mince a habanero. Toss it together with the fish and two tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil. Season to taste with salt and pepper and serve. Be sure to serve this ceviche immediately after mixing in the fruit: Fresh mango and pineapple have enzymes that will break down the fish and make it mushy if left for too long!
For the original recipe visit: marthastewart.com
Pineapple Bread
For all you bakers out there who want to try something new, here is how to make pineapple bread! In a small bowl mash together two large bananas, ¾ cup of pineapple, and ¼ cup of sour cream. Whisk in two large eggs, ¼ cup of milk, a splash of rum, and vanilla. Add ½ cup of brown and ½ of granulated sugar and mix to combine. In a separate bowl combine two cups of all-purpose flour, a pinch of salt, one teaspoon baking soda, baking powder, and nutmeg. Use an electric mixer to incorporate ½ cup of butter into the dry ingredients and finally add wet ingredients. Pour mixture in a loaf pan and bake in a preheated oven at 350°F for 60-75 minutes. Let cool before you slice!
For the original recipe visit: africanbites.com
Cherry Pineapple Popsicles
This pineapple recipe is as delicious to eat as it is fun to make—a perfect excuse to spend some quality time with the kids in the kitchen! Blend together two cups of pineapple chunks and ⅓ cup of pineapple juice (sweeten with some simple syrup if you’d like!). Puree three cups of pitted cherries with ½ cup of pineapple juice. Pour the cherry mixture into molds filling each one only half-way up. Top it off with the pineapple puree and put the molds in the freezer until they are completely frozen.
For original recipe visit: platingsandpairings.com