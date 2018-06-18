Where To Pick Your Own Fruits And Vegetables Near NYC

Terhune Orchards

Terhune Orchards grows over 40 crops on 185 acres of land, but only a few are up for grabs! Pick cherries, strawberries, blueberries, pumpkins, asparagus, and apples in their respective seasons! The farm also features various programs including Read & Pick, where families pick in-season crops and then spend time reading about them! Open Monday-Friday, 9am-6pm, Saturday-Sunday 9am-6pm, 330 Cold Soil Road, Princeton, NJ, terhuneorchards.com