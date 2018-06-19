Where To Pick Your Own Fruits And Vegetables Near NYC
Enjoy a break from the city this summer and get some fresh produce all in one trip by visiting some of these nearby farms!
Jones Family Farms
Jones Family Farms offers seasonal harvest options and luckily the duration of June and July is strawberry season! The farm is only 90 minutes away from the city and customers can enjoy both strawberries and blueberries. Open Monday-Saturday, 8am-5:30pm, Sunday, 8am-12pm, 606 Walnut Tree Hill Rd, Shelton, CT, jonesfamilyfarms.com
Ochs Orchard
Ochs Orchard offers a wide variety of fruits to pick this summer! From peaches to cherries to blackberries, Ochs has something for everything! Plus the orchard has a Farm Market where you can purchase produce, cider, and more! Open Wednesday-Sunday, 9am-5pm, 4 Ochs Lane Warwick, NY, ochsorchard.com
Lewin Farms
Head out to Long Island for the day and enjoy hand-picking fruit and vegetables at Lewin Farms! Don’t forget to stop by their farm stand on the weekends to enjoy some roasted corn and baked potatoes starting mid-July! Open Wednesday-Monday 9am-5pm, closed Tuesdays, Lewin Farms, 812 Sound Ave, Calverton, NY, lewinfarm.com
Terhune Orchards
Terhune Orchards grows over 40 crops on 185 acres of land, but only a few are up for grabs! Pick cherries, strawberries, blueberries, pumpkins, asparagus, and apples in their respective seasons! The farm also features various programs including Read & Pick, where families pick in-season crops and then spend time reading about them! Open Monday-Friday, 9am-6pm, Saturday-Sunday 9am-6pm, 330 Cold Soil Road, Princeton, NJ, terhuneorchards.com
Fishkill Farms
In addition to being able to pick your own berries and apples, Fishkill Farms has a wide array of vegetables to pick including okra, peppers, and kale! Fishkill Farms prides itself on being organic, and also works towards conserving habitats for natural pollinators and beneficial insects. Open everyday 9am-5pm, 9 Fishkill Farm Road Hopewell Junction, NY, fishkillfarms.com
Kelder's Farm
From blackberries to radishes, Kelder’s farm has dozens of fruits and vegetables to pick from. The farm also has a ton of other activities including hay rides, corn mazes, and the opportunity to pet farm animals! Open everyday 10am-6pm, 755 Rt 209 Kerhonkson, NY, keldersfarm.com
Dressel Farms
Enjoy a scenic trip to the Hudson Valley to visit Dressel Farms! This family-owned and operated business allows you to pick strawberries, raspberries, peaches, cherries, and more. And don’t forget to stop by Dressel Farms’ very own ice cream stand featuring flavors made from fruits grown on the farm! Open everyday 8-11:30am, 271 State Route 208 New Paltz, NY, dresselfarms.com