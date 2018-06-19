Where To Pick Your Own Fruits And Vegetables Near NYC

New York Family Camp Fairs The Blackboard Awards New York Baby Show
    Enjoy a break from the city this summer and get some fresh produce all in one trip by visiting some of these nearby farms!

     By Amy Donovan

    • Jones Family Farms

      Jones Family Farms

      Jones Family Farms offers seasonal harvest options and luckily the duration of June and July is strawberry season! The farm is only 90 minutes away from the city and customers can enjoy both strawberries and blueberries. Open Monday-Saturday, 8am-5:30pm, Sunday, 8am-12pm, 606 Walnut Tree Hill Rd, Shelton, CT, jonesfamilyfarms.com

    • Ochs Orchard

      Ochs Orchard

      Ochs Orchard offers a wide variety of fruits to pick this summer! From peaches to cherries to blackberries, Ochs has something for everything! Plus the orchard has a Farm Market where you can purchase produce, cider, and more! Open Wednesday-Sunday, 9am-5pm, 4 Ochs Lane Warwick, NY, ochsorchard.com

    • Lewin Farms

      Lewin Farms

      Head out to Long Island for the day and enjoy hand-picking fruit and vegetables at Lewin Farms! Don’t forget to stop by their farm stand on the weekends to enjoy some roasted corn and baked potatoes starting mid-July! Open Wednesday-Monday 9am-5pm, closed Tuesdays, Lewin Farms, 812 Sound Ave, Calverton, NY, lewinfarm.com

    • Terhune Orchards

      Terhune Orchards

      Terhune Orchards grows over 40 crops on 185 acres of land, but only a few are up for grabs! Pick cherries, strawberries, blueberries, pumpkins, asparagus, and apples in their respective seasons! The farm also features various programs including Read & Pick, where families pick in-season crops and then spend time reading about them! Open Monday-Friday, 9am-6pm, Saturday-Sunday 9am-6pm, 330 Cold Soil Road, Princeton, NJ, terhuneorchards.com

    • Fishkill Farms

      Fishkill Farms

      In addition to being able to pick your own berries and apples, Fishkill Farms has a wide array of vegetables to pick including okra, peppers, and kale! Fishkill Farms prides itself on being organic, and also works towards conserving habitats for natural pollinators and beneficial insects. Open everyday 9am-5pm, 9 Fishkill Farm Road Hopewell Junction, NY, fishkillfarms.com

       

    • Kelder's Farm

      Kelder's Farm

      From blackberries to radishes, Kelder’s farm has dozens of fruits and vegetables to pick from. The farm also has a ton of other activities including hay rides, corn mazes, and the opportunity to pet farm animals! Open everyday 10am-6pm, 755 Rt 209 Kerhonkson, NY, keldersfarm.com

    • Dressel Farms

      Dressel Farms

      Enjoy a scenic trip to the Hudson Valley to visit Dressel Farms! This family-owned and operated business allows you to pick strawberries, raspberries, peaches, cherries, and more. And don’t forget to stop by Dressel Farms’ very own ice cream stand featuring flavors made from fruits grown on the farm! Open everyday 8-11:30am, 271 State Route 208 New Paltz, NY, dresselfarms.com


