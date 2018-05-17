Spoil Your Furry Friend With These Essential Pet Goodies
From a hammock to toys to bites, we’ve taken down every treat your pet is sure to love.
May is National Pet Month (as if we didn’t devote all the other months to our pets already) and it’s time to shower your fluffy, soft, bundle of love with all the gifts (and honestly, essentials) they would really appreciate! Because think about it; our pets do way more for us than we do for them.
Reversible Pet Hammock
$24.99, chewy.com
Hide-N-Sleep Alligator Ferret Hideaway
$12.89, chewy.com
Good Pet Stuff Hidden Cat Litter Planter
$50.99, chewy.com
KONG Stuff’N Easy Pepperoni Recipe
$3.99, chewy.com
SmartCat Peek-A-Prize Box
$19.99, chewy.com
Haute Diggity Dog HDD-023 Pawlenciaga Handbag
$15.95, amazon.com
Personalized Water Bowl
$36.95, etsy.com
Prevue Pet Products Naturals Rope Ladder Bird Toy
$4.99, chewy.com