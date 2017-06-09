The Peninsula Hotel Partners With Stokke

The Peninsula Hotel is expanding its offerings for family accommodations by partnering with beloved baby brand Stokke and enhancing their Peninsula Academy programs this summer. The partnership with Stokke offers parents an exclusive baby-friendly experience during their vacation at select Peninsula locations (including the Midtown location).

Families staying at any of their 10 hotels worldwide can experienced the V.I.B. (Very Important Baby) Experience, which provides them with a variety of furniture and baby gear during their stay. It also offers amenities from Stokke Sleepi Cribs to Tripp Trapp highchairs to eliminate the stress of packing for parents. Stokke AS is a brand that started in 1932 known for its high-quality furniture. The Tripp Trapp chair, launched in 1972, remains one of the core products of the brand. Families also have the option to book the V.I.B. Airport Experience, which further eliminates the need to pack a car seat or stroller on their trip. The V.I.B. Experience includes a car transfer with the Stokke Xplory stroller and PIPA by Nuna (for US hotels) car seat. These amenities strive to make traveling easier for parents.

Along with the V.I.B. Experience, the Peninsula Hotels also offers enhanced Peninsula Academy family activities for children of all ages. The programs aim to provide fun ways for children to engage in the local culture and lifestyle of the city, and different activities allow families to participate together or separately. Families enjoys special benefits with the Family Moments promotion. In addition to specially created meals for guests ages 12 and under and a wide selection of movies in high definition, the Peninsula Academy offers fun programs tailored to each destination.

Family Scavenger Hunts allow the entire family to participate and learn about the location while staying at the hotel. Children are rewarded with a personal memento after successfully completing the Scavenger Hunt. Children can also attend the Peninsula Kid’s Academy classes for more fun and educational programs.

To learn more, visit newyork.peninsula.com & stokke.com!