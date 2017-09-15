The 10 Most Magical Items From PB Teen’s New Harry Potter Collection
Four words: Harry. Potter. Home. Decor!
Calling all Harry Potter fans, parents of Harry Potter fans, and anyone who just loves magic in general: Pottery Barn Teen recently released a new specialty collection Harry Potter for PB Teen home decor wares. Yes, you read that correctly–this is not a drill so just breath deeply, hold on to your wands, and get ready to be enchanted.
TBH, the whole collection is pretty Patronus-worthy, however, we took on the tough task of picking our 10 favorite items from the collection. Click through the slider below for all the magic.
To learn more and to shop, visit pbteen.com!
HARRY POTTER Marauder's Map Pillow Cover
Take a deep breath and try to stay calm: This Marauder's Map pillow Glows. In. The. Dark! $49.50
HARRY POTTER HEDWIG Lamp
Yep, it's a majestic Hedwig the Owl lamp. There's really nothing else we can say about this must-have. $179
HARRY POTTER GRYFFINDOR Backpack
For the student who aspires not to fraternity or sorority life, but to Hogwarts House life. You can get backpacks that rep the other Houses, but honestly, who would choose not be in Gryffindor? $79.50
HARRY POTTER Patronus Damask Duvet Cover + Sham
How could your tween have anything but magical dreams sleeping on this charmed bedding! Snap up the duvet, sheets, shams, and more to make for a full set. $29.50 – $149
HARRY POTTER DEATHLY HALLOWS Pillow
This Deathly Hallows pillow has such a luxe look, we have a feeling there will be a lot of tweens saying "Hey mom, did you take my Harry Potter pillow to decorate the living room with?" $39.50
HARRY POTTER GOLDEN SNITCH Clock
Time will literally fly with this Snitch Clock on your bedside table. $49
HARRY POTTER HEDWIG Jewelry Cage
Hedwig was, no contest, the freshest owl in the game. This gilded jewelry holder honors her legacy of fierceness in the coolest way. $99
HARRY POTTER MIRROR OF ERISED Jewelry Wall Cabinet
There are a lot of things about life in 2017 that are pretty terrifying (politics, hurricanes, the price of the new iPhone) but the fact that you can now purchase your own Mirror of Erised isn't one of them. $399
HARRY POTTER Pennant
Rep your fave House (ahem, Gryffindor, obvi) or collect 'em all! $24.50
HARRY POTTER Flying Key Jewelry Hooks, Set of 3
Remember when Harry had to fight his way to the Chamber of Secrets only to learn that he had to find the right flying key? Well, he brought back some souvenirs that you can hand your jewelry on! $89